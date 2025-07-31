Women with Vision Visionary Awards Gala 2025

About this event
**1 Visionary Awards Tickets**
● Banquet Dinner
● Complimentary Health & Beauty Expo, Saturday from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM
● Tabletop acknowledgements/Gift Bag
● Many EXTRA’s
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST, 2025
HEALTH & BEAUTY EXPO
*Limited spots available. CALL 336-501-5417 FOR DETAILS.
-———————————————-
Unlock the ultimate Visionary Awards experience with our exclusive **$699 Bundle Package** — packed with premium perks to elevate your entire weekend:
**2 Visionary Awards Tickets** (Value: $150)
**2-Night Hotel Stay** (Double or King Room Included) – Relax and enjoy the full weekend! Free Complimentary Breakfast & Free Shuttle Services. (Value: $500.00+)
**60-Second Red Carpet Interview** – Shine on camera and share your story! (Value: $125.00)
**1-Page Advertisement Ad**
Women with Vision Resource Directory-– Get your business in front of decision-makers and industry leaders. (Value: $250)
**2 FREE PASS TO THE VISIONARY LEADERSHIP Lunch & Learn **
Friday, October 31st, 2025–
11:00 AM-3:00 PM
(Value: $199.00)
**Reserve Seating**
Celebrate excellence. Expand your brand. Make your moment unforgettable.
*Limited spots available – reserve your Visionary Awards bundle today for only $699!
-———————————————-
**4 Visionary Awards Tickets** (Value: $388.00)
**2-Night Hotel Stay** (Double or King Room Included) – Relax and enjoy the full weekend! Free Complimentary Breakfast & Free Shuttle Services. (Value: $500.00+)
**60-Second Red Carpet Interview** – Shine on camera and share your story! (Value: $125.00)
**1-Page Advertisement Ad**
Women with Vision Resource Directory-– Get your business in front of decision-makers and industry leaders. (Value: $250)
**4 FREE PASS TO THE VISIONARY LEADERSHIP Lunch & Learn **
Friday, October 31st, 2025–
11:00 AM-3:00 PM
(Value: $388.00)
**Reserve Seating**
Celebrate excellence. Expand your brand. Make your moment unforgettable.
*Limited spots available – reserve your Visionary Awards bundle today for only $1299!
-———————————————
●Full Page Ad featured in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025-2026 Resource Directory
● Send a high-quality 8x11 Page Ad
● If you need a page created, please get in touch with Victoria Sparks. 336-365-8118. (Included)
● For full promotion, complete by August 31st, 2025
● Please email the completed page to [email protected] with name and company.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!