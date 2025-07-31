Women With Vision Inc

Women With Vision Inc

Women with Vision Visionary Awards Gala 2025

204 Centreport Dr

Greensboro, NC 27409, USA

Visionary Gala Awards General Admission
$97

**1 Visionary Awards Tickets**

Banquet Dinner 

Complimentary Health & Beauty Expo, Saturday from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM

● Tabletop acknowledgements/Gift Bag

● Many EXTRA’s


VIP VENDOR SUPPORTER
$200


SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST, 2025

HEALTH & BEAUTY EXPO
 *Limited spots available. CALL 336-501-5417 FOR DETAILS.

-———————————————-

Elite Covenant Partner Special Travel Package (1) (Copy)
$699

Unlock the ultimate Visionary Awards experience with our exclusive **$699 Bundle Package** — packed with premium perks to elevate your entire weekend:

 **2 Visionary Awards Tickets** (Value: $150)


 **2-Night Hotel Stay** (Double or King Room Included) – Relax and enjoy the full weekend! Free Complimentary Breakfast & Free Shuttle Services. (Value: $500.00+)


 **60-Second Red Carpet Interview** – Shine on camera and share your story! (Value: $125.00)

 **1-Page Advertisement Ad**

Women with Vision Resource Directory-– Get your business in front of decision-makers and industry leaders. (Value: $250)


 **2 FREE PASS TO THE VISIONARY LEADERSHIP Lunch & Learn **

Friday, October 31st, 2025

11:00 AM-3:00 PM

(Value: $199.00)


**Reserve Seating**


Celebrate excellence. Expand your brand. Make your moment unforgettable.

 *Limited spots available – reserve your Visionary Awards bundle today for only $699! 

-———————————————-

Elite Covenant Partner Special Travel Package (2)
$1,299

 **4 Visionary Awards Tickets** (Value: $388.00)


 **2-Night Hotel Stay** (Double or King Room Included) – Relax and enjoy the full weekend! Free Complimentary Breakfast & Free Shuttle Services. (Value: $500.00+)


 **60-Second Red Carpet Interview** – Shine on camera and share your story! (Value: $125.00)

 **1-Page Advertisement Ad**

Women with Vision Resource Directory-– Get your business in front of decision-makers and industry leaders. (Value: $250)


 **4 FREE PASS TO THE VISIONARY LEADERSHIP Lunch & Learn **

Friday, October 31st, 2025

11:00 AM-3:00 PM

(Value: $388.00)


**Reserve Seating**


Celebrate excellence. Expand your brand. Make your moment unforgettable.

 *Limited spots available – reserve your Visionary Awards bundle today for only $1299! 

-———————————————

WWV Resource Directory 2025-2026
$250

WOMEN WITH VISION ANNUAL RESOURCE DIRECTORY - 2025-2026

●Full Page Ad featured in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025-2026 Resource Directory


● Send a high-quality 8x11 Page Ad


● If you need a page created, please get in touch with Victoria Sparks. 336-365-8118. (Included)


● For full promotion, complete by August 31st, 2025


● Please email the completed page to [email protected] with name and company.

