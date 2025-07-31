Women with Vision Visionary Awards Gala 2025

Unlock the ultimate Visionary Awards experience with our exclusive **$699 Bundle Package** — packed with premium perks to elevate your entire weekend:



**2 Visionary Awards Tickets** (Value: $150)



**2-Night Hotel Stay** (Double or King Room Included) – Relax and enjoy the full weekend! Free Complimentary Breakfast & Free Shuttle Services. (Value: $500.00+)



**60-Second Red Carpet Interview** – Shine on camera and share your story! (Value: $125.00)



**1-Page Advertisement Ad**

Women with Vision Resource Directory-– Get your business in front of decision-makers and industry leaders. (Value: $250)





**2 FREE PASS TO THE VISIONARY LEADERSHIP Lunch & Learn **

Friday, October 31st, 2025–

11:00 AM-3:00 PM

(Value: $199.00)





**Reserve Seating**





Celebrate excellence. Expand your brand. Make your moment unforgettable.



*Limited spots available – reserve your Visionary Awards bundle today for only $699!

-———————————————-