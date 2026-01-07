Valle Crucis Conference Center

Hosted by

Valle Crucis Conference Center

About this event

Women Writers 2026 March Workshop

Crab Orchard Hall at the Valle Crucis Conference Center

Full program
$290

All-inclusive - two nights lodging plus all meals, a wonderful facilitator, and all materials.

Commuter Rate
$164

All five meals included, plus a wonderful facilitator and all materials.

One-Day Option
$70

Can't make the whole workshop but want to come on Friday or Saturday? Let us know which day you'll be attending in the comments, please.

Overnight lodging Wednesday night
$55

Want to come in extra early to enjoy the quietude of the mountains? Come on in on Wednesday March 18!

Add a donation for Valle Crucis Conference Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!