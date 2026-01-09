Womenful Voice Board of Directors Investment Portal 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until March 31, 2027
The Visionary Leader Membership represents our most impactful giving option, allowing members to fulfill their annual commitment through a single payment. This streamlined approach provides immediate, full funding for all our initiatives while reducing administrative processing. Visionary Leaders enjoy the simplicity of one annual transaction and the satisfaction of seeing their complete investment deployed right away across all program areas, from scholarships to environmental projects. This option is particularly suited for those who prefer consolidated annual budgeting and wish to maximize their upfront impact.
Renews monthly
Our Builder Leader Membership offers the most accessible pathway to fulfilling board commitments through twelve manageable monthly payments of $83. Designed for those who find smaller, regular contributions most sustainable, this option builds impact incrementally while keeping engagement consistent. Builder Leaders receive monthly updates showcasing how their ongoing support makes a difference, creating a strong sense of connection to our work. The monthly model demonstrates that leadership-level giving can be achieved through modest but disciplined contributions that accumulate to create transformational change.
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