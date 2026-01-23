WomenNC's Afternoon Tea Fundraiser Auction

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Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150
A curated collection for the true bourbon enthusiast. This beautifully arranged basket includes:
Whether you’re expanding your home bar or gifting to a bourbon lover, this bundle offers the perfect balance of smooth, sweet, and savory.
Must be 21+ to bid. ID required at pickup.
Starting bid
Kate Spade Crossbody & Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $200
This stylish Kate Spade set includes a classic black pebbled-leather crossbody bag paired with a playful, illustrated Kate Spade scarf with tasseled edges. Timeless, versatile, and full of personality—perfect for everyday wear or gifting.
Bid on a chic accessory duo from an iconic brand while supporting WomenNC’s youth leadership programs.
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Pearl Drop Earrings
Estimated Retail Value: $75
These classic Kendra Scott pearl drop earrings feature timeless gold-tone hoops accented with luminous pearls. Beautifully packaged in the original Kendra Scott gift box, they offer effortless elegance that transitions seamlessly from everyday wear to special occasions.
A refined accessory and perfect gift for any jewelry lover.
Starting bid
Tory Burch Embroidered Clutch
Estimated Retail Value: $300
This striking Tory Burch clutch features an intricate embroidered geometric pattern in classic black and gold, finished with polished hardware and the iconic Tory Burch logo. Sophisticated and timeless, it’s perfect for evenings out, special events, or adding an elevated touch to any outfit.
A beautifully crafted statement accessory from a beloved designer—ideal for gifting or keeping for yourself.
Starting bid
Flora & Co Paris Woven Tote & Karl Lagerfeld Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $325
This stylish set features a Flora & Co Paris round woven tote in natural straw tones with leather-look handles—perfect for spring and summer outings, markets, or travel. Paired with a chic Karl Lagerfeld Paris printed scarf, this duo blends effortless texture with designer flair.
A fresh, fashion-forward accessory set ideal for warm-weather style or gifting.
Starting bid
Hair & Beauty Self-Care Bundle
Estimated Retail Value: $375
This generously packed self-care set includes a $150 HairCraft Studios gift card, an ION Titanium Platinum Mini Gator styling tool, professional hair and skincare samples, beauty essentials, and a stylish HairCraft Studios tote. Perfect for salon-quality results at home and a little extra pampering.
Starting bid
Michael Kors Leather Satchel & Kate Spade Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $325
This sophisticated Michael Kors blue leather satchel features a structured silhouette with top handles and a detachable crossbody strap, making it both stylish and versatile for everyday wear. Paired with a playful Kate Spade printed scarf in soft coastal tones, this set adds a polished pop of color and charm to any outfit.
A chic accessory duo from two iconic brands—perfect for work, travel, or gifting—while supporting WomenNC’s youth leadership programs.
Starting bid
Coach Leather Gloves & Printed Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $225
This elegant cold-weather accessory set features a pair of Coach black leather gloves, crafted from soft, supple leather with refined stitching for warmth and timeless style. Paired with a coordinating printed scarf, this set offers both function and fashion—perfect for winter outings or everyday wear.
A classic, versatile accessory duo from a beloved designer brand.
Starting bid
Benetton Knit Mini Bag & Escada Leather Gloves Set
Estimated Retail Value: $275
This stylish accessory set features a black Benetton knit mini bag with a soft, sculptural silhouette and wrapped handle—perfect for everyday wear or an elevated casual look. Paired with elegant Escada leather gloves in a striking cream, gold, and black colorway, this duo blends modern texture with timeless sophistication.
A chic designer accessory set ideal for gifting or personal style.
Starting bid
Artisan Embroidered Accessories Collection
Estimated Retail Value: $200
This vibrant collection features three handcrafted textile pieces, including an embroidered floral clutch, a richly patterned woven textile with decorative doll accents, and a coordinating embroidered zip pouch. Showcasing bold colors, intricate stitching, and traditional craftsmanship, each piece is one-of-a-kind and full of character.
Perfect for collectors, travelers, or anyone who loves global, artisan-made accessories.
Starting bid
Straw Bucket Bag & Kate Spade Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $175
This charming warm-weather accessory set features a structured straw bucket bag with fresh green trim and handle—perfect for spring and summer outings. Paired with a colorful Kate Spade floral scarf, this duo adds a playful yet polished touch to any outfit. Style the scarf around your neck, on your bag, or as a hair accessory for versatile looks.
A fun, seasonal accessory pairing ideal for travel, brunch, or gifting.
Starting bid
Luxury Fragrance Discovery Basket
Estimated Retail Value: $150
This beautifully curated fragrance basket features a collection of sought-after designer perfume samples, perfect for anyone who loves exploring new scents. Highlights include Tous LoveMe, Carolina Herrera Good Girl, Charlotte Tilbury, Mind Games, Missoni, and more. This set offers a mix of floral, warm, and bold fragrances to suit every mood and occasion.
Starting bid
Ralph Lauren Button-Down Shirt (Size Small) & Kate Spade Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $160
This polished casual set includes a light blue and white striped Ralph Lauren short-sleeve button-down shirt (Size Small), originally retailed at $85, featuring the signature embroidered logo. Paired with a soft, lightweight Kate Spade color-block scarf in pink and teal tones, this duo adds a fresh pop of color to an effortless warm-weather look.
A stylish and versatile outfit pairing—perfect for spring and summer wear or gifting.
Starting bid
Vintage Amethyst & Quartz Statement Necklace
Estimated Retail Value: $75
This beautiful vintage statement necklace features layered strands of natural amethyst and quartz stones in soft lavender and neutral tones, accented with polished stone focal pieces. Rich in texture and movement, it showcases timeless craftsmanship and an earthy, elegant aesthetic.
A unique, one-of-a-kind vintage accessory—perfect for collectors, jewelry lovers, or anyone who appreciates classic style with character.
Starting bid
Chanel Beauty & Luxury Pouch Set
Estimated Retail Value: $150
This elegant luxury set features a Chanel gift bag filled with chic beauty accessories and perfume samples, including two gold-toned cosmetic pouches—one embossed with Sublimage Chanel—perfect for travel or everyday organization. A sophisticated bundle that reflects timeless style and indulgence.
Starting bid
Luxury Designer Beauty Essentials Set
Estimated Retail Value: $100
This elevated beauty set features standout luxury favorites, including a Giorgio Armani lipstick and Yves Saint Laurent makeup brush, alongside Clé de Peau Beauté skincare samples and cottons, a Guerlain illuminating product, fragrance samples, and a chic mesh cosmetic pouch. Thoughtfully curated for effortless glamour at home or on the go.
Starting bid
Brunch for Four at Prestonwood Country Club (Cary, NC)
Estimated Retail Value: $150
Enjoy a delightful brunch experience for four at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina. Known for its inviting atmosphere and elevated dining, Prestonwood offers a relaxed yet refined setting perfect for gathering with friends or family over a delicious meal.
A wonderful opportunity to enjoy great food and company in one of the Triangle’s premier country club settings.
Valid for brunch only. Not valid on holidays. Expires February 2027.
Starting bid
Hair Styling Experience for Two with Forooz
Estimated Retail Value: $130
Enjoy a hair styling experience for two with Forooz, a licensed hair stylist with 23 years of experience serving clients in Raleigh, North Carolina. Known for delivering a world-class experience and consistent, personalized service, Forooz is dedicated to helping each guest look and feel their best—both in the salon and at home.
Forooz specializes in coloring techniques, foil highlights and lowlights, color correction, gray reduction, fashion and modern cuts, men’s and kids’ cuts, styling, and special occasion hair. Her commitment to continual education ensures she stays at the forefront of her field, offering expert knowledge of the latest products and techniques.
A perfect opportunity for couples, friends, or family members to enjoy professional hair care from a trusted and highly experienced stylist.
Starting bid
Cozy Home & Garden Décor Set
Estimated Retail Value: $100
Create a warm and welcoming atmosphere with this charming home décor bundle. This set includes a decorative glass jar candle in Coconut Vanilla, a boxed set of floral tea light candles, and a mini succulent candle collection—perfect for adding soft light and natural accents to any space.
A lovely gift or self-care treat for anyone who enjoys cozy evenings, fresh décor, and thoughtful home details.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $60
This curated set of two original handbuilt ceramic bowls by Dr. Jeff Land showcases rich, layered glazes and organic forms that make each piece truly one-of-a-kind. Featuring warm earth tones and expressive surface textures, these bowls function beautifully as serving pieces or artistic home décor.
A perfect pairing for collectors of handmade pottery or anyone who appreciates functional art.
Starting bid
Support Local. Relax Fully.
Estimated Value: $200–$250
Celebrate the best of North Carolina with this thoughtfully curated collection featuring products and services from local small businesses. Perfect for anyone who loves cozy rituals, artisan craftsmanship, and supporting our community.
This bundle includes:
From slow mornings with coffee to a self-care evening ritual — and even a professional blowout — this basket blends home comfort with personal pampering.
Perfect for a housewarming gift, a self-care enthusiast, or anyone who loves shopping local and living intentionally.
Starting bid
Luxury Candle & Fragrance Set
Estimated Retail Value: $120
This elegant home fragrance set features a Jo Malone London candle with a signature metal lid, paired with a Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris fragrance and a coordinating decorative candle. Together, these pieces create a refined sensory experience perfect for relaxing evenings or elevated home décor.
A beautiful gift for fragrance lovers or anyone who appreciates understated luxury.
Starting bid
A striking original oil painting featuring warm-toned roses in full bloom, set against a richly textured background. Signed by the artist (Hassan A.) and professionally framed in an ornate gold frame with matting, this piece brings classic elegance and warmth to any home, office, or gallery wall.
A timeless statement artwork perfect for collectors or anyone looking to elevate their space with original art.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $500
Upgrade your home and save with $500 off any service over $1,000 from Habitech Builders & Realty Inc. Whether you’re planning renovations, repairs, or a larger home improvement project, this offer makes professional services more accessible and affordable.
A great opportunity for homeowners ready to invest in their space while supporting WomenNC’s mission.
Restrictions:
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $85
Highly sought-after and beloved by collectors, this Labubu Energy Series – Serenity Edition is 100% authentic from Pop Mart. Known for its whimsical design and expressive detail, Labubu has become one of the most in-demand designer toy characters worldwide.
This Serenity edition features the signature soft pastel tones and dreamy aesthetic that make the Energy Series so collectible. Brand new in original packaging — perfect for serious collectors or anyone looking to add a rare Labubu piece to their display.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $60
Add a nostalgic pop of fun to your collection with this officially licensed Powerpuff Girls “Love Cup” collectible by Pop Mart. Featuring Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup in a heart-shaped design, this limited-edition display piece blends playful charm with modern designer toy appeal. Brand new in box and perfect for collectors or fans of iconic girl power.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $75
This oversized Pop Mart “Sad Club” plush doll from the Crybaby collection is both whimsical and expressive. With its detailed design, soft textures, and collector packaging, this statement piece is ideal for designer toy enthusiasts or as a unique gift.
Brand new in original display box.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $80
A beautiful trio of original, handbuilt ceramic pieces by Dr. Jeff Land. Each piece features unique organic textures and earthy glaze variations, making every bowl and plate one-of-a-kind.
Perfect as functional art for serving, display, or adding warmth and character to your home. No two pieces are alike — a truly special artisan set.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $65
This elegant statement necklace features layered strands of translucent crystal-like stones set along a silver-tone chain, creating a bold yet sophisticated silhouette. The clustered design catches the light beautifully, making it the perfect accessory for special occasions or elevating everyday style.
A timeless piece that adds effortless sparkle and modern elegance to any outfit.
Starting bid
$2,500 Camp Cody Summer Camp Gift Card
Estimated Retail Value: $2,500
Founded in 1926, Camp Cody is a premier traditional New England summer camp welcoming campers from across the United States and around the world. This generous gift card can be applied toward the purchase of a two-week residential session for boys or girls ages 7–15, offering a classic camp experience focused on friendship, adventure, and personal growth.
Gift Card Details & Restrictions:
Families will pay a total of $3,000 to Camp Cody, with a $750 deposit due at registration.
An incredible opportunity to experience one of the country’s most respected summer camps at a significant savings.
Starting bid
Grow, Gather & Bloom
Estimated Value: $150+
Everything you need to cultivate beauty — whether you're planting your first herb pot or expanding your backyard garden oasis.
This thoughtfully curated bundle includes:
Perfect for beginner gardeners, seasoned growers, or anyone who finds peace with their hands in the soil. This basket blends practicality with charm — making it a wonderful gift or a treat for your own backyard retreat.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $75
This stunning vintage-inspired necklace features clustered crystal stones in a floral arrangement set against an antique gold-tone chain. The intricate detailing and brilliant sparkle create a bold yet timeless statement piece—perfect for weddings, formal events, or elevating a classic look.
A glamorous accessory that blends old-world charm with modern elegance.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $55
This contemporary necklace features a striking arrangement of faceted beads in black, warm amber, and soft champagne tones, set on a silver-tone chain. The graduated color palette creates a bold yet versatile look—perfect for both daytime polish and evening sophistication.
A stylish statement piece that pairs beautifully with neutrals, fall tones, or classic black.
Starting bid
919 Spine Total Body Reset & Recovery Package
Estimated Value: $339+
Prioritize your health and recovery with this comprehensive wellness package from 919 Spine, designed to help you relieve tension, reduce pain, and restore balance at home — plus professional care to get you started.
This bundle includes:
Whether you're an athlete, desk worker, busy parent, or simply someone who carries stress in your neck and shoulders, this package gives you the tools to create your own recovery routine at home — backed by expert chiropractic care.
Invest in your wellness and experience what it feels like to move better, feel stronger, and live pain-free.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $175
A curated collection of four vintage-inspired statement necklaces featuring bold chain links, mixed metals, and eye-catching details. This set includes a chunky gold chain with heart pendant, a classic silver paperclip link necklace, a textured gold geometric chain, and a silver leaf-detailed statement piece.
Perfect for layering or wearing solo, these timeless accessories add character and charm to any outfit.
A standout bundle for vintage jewelry lovers.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Enjoy bold flavor in the heart of Raleigh—just steps from NC State University—with a $100 gift card to Meat & Bite. Known for its creative twist on classic fast-food favorites made with halal meat, Meat & Bite serves up crowd-pleasing smash burgers, crispy hot fried chicken sandwiches, sliders, flavorful wings, and chili beef hot dogs.
Whether you’re planning a casual dinner, treating students, or grabbing a bite before a game, this gift card delivers big flavor in a vibrant, community-centered spot.
Starting bid
Alternative Railing – Estimated Value: $75
Add a unique artistic touch to your home or garden with a custom decorative metal turtle created by Matt Cvitkovich of Alternative Railing. Each piece is handcrafted and made-to-order, ensuring a one-of-a-kind design with quality craftsmanship and character.
Perfect for indoor décor, outdoor spaces, or as a meaningful gift for art and nature lovers.
Interested in additional custom pieces? Contact Matt directly at (919) 548-5666 or [email protected] to discuss your design needs.
Starting bid
Alternative Railing – Estimated Value: $150
Bring movement and strength to your space with a custom decorative metal horse design handcrafted by Matt Cvitkovich of Alternative Railing. Each piece is made-to-order, showcasing detailed craftsmanship and bold, artistic character.
A striking addition to indoor décor, barns, offices, or outdoor spaces—perfect for horse lovers and art collectors alike.
Interested in additional custom work? Contact Matt at (919) 548-5666 or [email protected] to discuss your design ideas.
Starting bid
Alternative Railing – Estimated Value: $150
Celebrate craftsmanship and classic design with a custom decorative metal train created by Matt Cvitkovich of Alternative Railing. Each piece is handcrafted and made-to-order, offering detailed artistry and durable metal construction that makes a bold statement.
Perfect for train enthusiasts, offices, man caves, nurseries, or outdoor display, this custom piece adds character and timeless charm to any space.
Interested in commissioning additional custom work? Contact Matt at (919) 548-5666 or [email protected] to discuss your vision.
Starting bid
Value: $123
Take time to reset, realign, and reconnect.
This 60-minute healing session begins with a thoughtful intake conversation to explore where you are in mind, body, heart, and spirit. From there, the experience is intuitively guided and may include a blend of energetic modalities such as:
Your session will take place in a peaceful healing room, either on a massage table and/or standing on a yoga mat, depending on what feels most supportive for you.
✨ Dress comfortably and come ready to relax.
This is a beautiful opportunity to invest in your well-being — or gift a deeply restorative experience to someone special.
Starting bid
Alternative Railing – Estimated Value: $75
Add a coastal touch to your space with a custom decorative metal seahorse handcrafted by Matt Cvitkovich of Alternative Railing. Each piece is made-to-order, showcasing thoughtful craftsmanship and durable metal design that makes it perfect for both indoor and outdoor display.
A charming accent for beach homes, gardens, patios, or anyone who loves ocean-inspired décor.
Interested in additional custom pieces? Contact Matt at (919) 548-5666 or [email protected] to discuss your ideas.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $125
Elevate your entertaining space with The Ryan, a handcrafted wooden wine rack and hanging stemware holder by DistressedMeNot. Finished in a rich Early American stain, this high-quality wall-mounted shelf offers a stylish and space-saving way to display your favorite bottles and hang wine glasses with ease.
Crafted from solid wood with durable fastening nails and screws, this rustic organizer blends function and charm—perfect for kitchens, dining areas, home bars, or cozy entertaining spaces.
A beautiful and practical addition for wine lovers and home décor enthusiasts alike.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $38
Stay organized in style with The Madison, a handcrafted wall-mounted key rack and mail organizer designed to function as your home’s command center. Made of durable metal and measuring 9.25” high by 5” deep, this rustic-modern piece offers a space-saving solution for keys, coats, jackets, mail, pet leashes, umbrellas, and everyday essentials.
Perfect for entryways, mudrooms, or busy family hubs, it keeps clutter neatly out of the way while adding functional charm to your space.
A thoughtful housewarming or wedding gift—or a practical upgrade for your own home.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $106
Upgrade your entryway with The Vance, a handcrafted wall-mounted key and coat rack by DistressedMeNot. Measuring 28 inches wide with a built-in shelf, this rustic-modern organizer combines wood and metal for a stylish yet practical command center.
Perfect for hanging keys, coats, jackets, leashes, masks, and more, the added top shelf provides space for décor, mail, or everyday essentials. Designed to keep your home tidy while adding character, it’s a beautiful solution for busy households.
An ideal housewarming or wedding gift—or a smart organizational upgrade for your own space.
Starting bid
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Experience
Estimated Value: $150
For the true bourbon aficionado, this elevated tasting collection pairs one of Kentucky’s most sought-after pours with the ultimate companion guide.
At the heart of this set is Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel — first fully matured in charred new American oak before being finished in a custom toasted barrel. The result is a beautifully layered bourbon with notes of caramel, toasted oak, baking spice, and rich vanilla — bold yet balanced, and exceptionally smooth.
This curated collection also includes:
Whether you’re expanding your collection or creating the perfect at-home tasting experience, this basket delivers depth, craftsmanship, and conversation in every pour.
Must be 21+ to bid. ID required at pickup.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $80
Take time to reconnect, recharge, and restore.
This wellness bundle includes:
Located in the heart of Raleigh, The Healing House offers a welcoming, supportive space to move, breathe, and reset. Whether you’re new to yoga or a seasoned practitioner, these classes provide the perfect opportunity to build strength, improve flexibility, and prioritize intentional self-care.
Treat yourself — or gift someone you love — the experience of slowing down and showing up for their well-being. ✨
Starting bid
📍 Chapel Hill, NC
Total Value: $750
Indulge in a truly elevated skincare experience with this premium package from Oak Haus Facial Aesthetics, a women-owned, boutique medical spa known for blending science, artistry, and personalized care.
This exceptional bundle includes:
Whether you're looking to refresh your glow, smooth fine lines, or elevate your skincare routine, this package offers the full luxury experience — from professional in-office treatments to high-quality skincare at home.
Oak Haus is celebrated for its personalized approach and refined aesthetic environment, making this more than just treatments — it’s an experience.
A perfect opportunity to invest in yourself or gift someone a radiant reset.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $300+
Stock your bar and elevate your next gathering with this festive, crowd-pleasing collection. From bubbly and wine to tequila, coffee liqueur, and classic cocktail essentials — there’s something here for every taste.
This bundle now includes:
Perfect for espresso martinis, after-dinner drinks, brunch cocktails, or hosting friends in style. Whether you’re the entertainer of the group or building your dream home bar, this collection delivers variety, flavor, and celebration.
*Must be 21 to bid and show valid ID upon collection.
Starting bid
Slow down and savor the moment with this beautifully curated collection from Clara Bea Essentials. Thoughtfully designed for comfort and restoration, this bundle blends soothing teas, nourishing body care, and cozy touches to create the perfect self-care ritual.
Includes:
• Clara Bea mug
• Serenitea Blend
• Roots & Relief tea
• Bea Balance tea
• Everything Hair & Body Oil
• Sparkling Cranberry Everything Butter
• Sandalwood Rose candle
Whether you’re starting your morning mindfully or winding down in the evening, this basket offers calm, comfort, and a little everyday luxury.
A perfect gift — or a well-deserved treat for yourself.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!