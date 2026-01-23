WomenNC's Afternoon Tea Fundraiser Auction

Bourbon Lover’s Tasting Basket

Estimated Value: $150

A curated collection for the true bourbon enthusiast. This beautifully arranged basket includes:

Penelope Toasted Bourbon – rich, smooth, and layered with warm toasted oak notes

Beaverkill New York Craft Bourbon Cream – a velvety, small-batch bourbon cream liqueur

Original Whiskey Nuts – the perfect savory pairing

Two classic bourbon glasses for sipping in style

Whether you’re expanding your home bar or gifting to a bourbon lover, this bundle offers the perfect balance of smooth, sweet, and savory.





Must be 21+ to bid. ID required at pickup.