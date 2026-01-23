Hosted by

Womennc Nc Committee For Cswcedaw

About this event

Sales closed

WomenNC's Afternoon Tea Fundraiser Auction

Pick-up location

2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary, NC 27513, USA

Bourbon Lover’s Tasting Basket item
Bourbon Lover’s Tasting Basket
$50

Starting bid

Bourbon Lover’s Tasting Basket

Estimated Value: $150

A curated collection for the true bourbon enthusiast. This beautifully arranged basket includes:

  • Penelope Toasted Bourbon – rich, smooth, and layered with warm toasted oak notes
  • Beaverkill New York Craft Bourbon Cream – a velvety, small-batch bourbon cream liqueur
  • Original Whiskey Nuts – the perfect savory pairing
  • Two classic bourbon glasses for sipping in style

Whether you’re expanding your home bar or gifting to a bourbon lover, this bundle offers the perfect balance of smooth, sweet, and savory.


Must be 21+ to bid. ID required at pickup.

Kate Spade Crossbody & Scarf Set item
Kate Spade Crossbody & Scarf Set
$40

Starting bid

Kate Spade Crossbody & Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $200

This stylish Kate Spade set includes a classic black pebbled-leather crossbody bag paired with a playful, illustrated Kate Spade scarf with tasseled edges. Timeless, versatile, and full of personality—perfect for everyday wear or gifting.

Bid on a chic accessory duo from an iconic brand while supporting WomenNC’s youth leadership programs.

Kendra Scott Pearl Drop Earrings item
Kendra Scott Pearl Drop Earrings item
Kendra Scott Pearl Drop Earrings
$75

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Pearl Drop Earrings
Estimated Retail Value: $75

These classic Kendra Scott pearl drop earrings feature timeless gold-tone hoops accented with luminous pearls. Beautifully packaged in the original Kendra Scott gift box, they offer effortless elegance that transitions seamlessly from everyday wear to special occasions.

A refined accessory and perfect gift for any jewelry lover.


Tory Burch Embroidered Clutch item
Tory Burch Embroidered Clutch
$150

Starting bid

Tory Burch Embroidered Clutch

Estimated Retail Value: $300

This striking Tory Burch clutch features an intricate embroidered geometric pattern in classic black and gold, finished with polished hardware and the iconic Tory Burch logo. Sophisticated and timeless, it’s perfect for evenings out, special events, or adding an elevated touch to any outfit.


A beautifully crafted statement accessory from a beloved designer—ideal for gifting or keeping for yourself.

Flora & Co Paris Woven Tote & Karl Lagerfeld Scarf Set item
Flora & Co Paris Woven Tote & Karl Lagerfeld Scarf Set
$50

Starting bid

Flora & Co Paris Woven Tote & Karl Lagerfeld Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $325

This stylish set features a Flora & Co Paris round woven tote in natural straw tones with leather-look handles—perfect for spring and summer outings, markets, or travel. Paired with a chic Karl Lagerfeld Paris printed scarf, this duo blends effortless texture with designer flair.

A fresh, fashion-forward accessory set ideal for warm-weather style or gifting.

Hair & Beauty Self-Care Bundle item
Hair & Beauty Self-Care Bundle item
Hair & Beauty Self-Care Bundle item
Hair & Beauty Self-Care Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Hair & Beauty Self-Care Bundle
Estimated Retail Value: $375

This generously packed self-care set includes a $150 HairCraft Studios gift card, an ION Titanium Platinum Mini Gator styling tool, professional hair and skincare samples, beauty essentials, and a stylish HairCraft Studios tote. Perfect for salon-quality results at home and a little extra pampering.

Michael Kors Leather Satchel & Kate Spade Scarf Set item
Michael Kors Leather Satchel & Kate Spade Scarf Set
$75

Starting bid

Michael Kors Leather Satchel & Kate Spade Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $325

This sophisticated Michael Kors blue leather satchel features a structured silhouette with top handles and a detachable crossbody strap, making it both stylish and versatile for everyday wear. Paired with a playful Kate Spade printed scarf in soft coastal tones, this set adds a polished pop of color and charm to any outfit.

A chic accessory duo from two iconic brands—perfect for work, travel, or gifting—while supporting WomenNC’s youth leadership programs.

Coach Leather Gloves & Printed Scarf Set item
Coach Leather Gloves & Printed Scarf Set item
Coach Leather Gloves & Printed Scarf Set
$40

Starting bid

Coach Leather Gloves & Printed Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $225

This elegant cold-weather accessory set features a pair of Coach black leather gloves, crafted from soft, supple leather with refined stitching for warmth and timeless style. Paired with a coordinating printed scarf, this set offers both function and fashion—perfect for winter outings or everyday wear.

A classic, versatile accessory duo from a beloved designer brand.

Benetton Knit Mini Bag & Escada Leather Gloves Set item
Benetton Knit Mini Bag & Escada Leather Gloves Set
$40

Starting bid

Benetton Knit Mini Bag & Escada Leather Gloves Set
Estimated Retail Value: $275

This stylish accessory set features a black Benetton knit mini bag with a soft, sculptural silhouette and wrapped handle—perfect for everyday wear or an elevated casual look. Paired with elegant Escada leather gloves in a striking cream, gold, and black colorway, this duo blends modern texture with timeless sophistication.

A chic designer accessory set ideal for gifting or personal style.

Artisan Embroidered Accessories Collection item
Artisan Embroidered Accessories Collection
$35

Starting bid

Artisan Embroidered Accessories Collection
Estimated Retail Value: $200

This vibrant collection features three handcrafted textile pieces, including an embroidered floral clutch, a richly patterned woven textile with decorative doll accents, and a coordinating embroidered zip pouch. Showcasing bold colors, intricate stitching, and traditional craftsmanship, each piece is one-of-a-kind and full of character.

Perfect for collectors, travelers, or anyone who loves global, artisan-made accessories.

Straw Bucket Bag & Kate Spade Scarf Set item
Straw Bucket Bag & Kate Spade Scarf Set
$30

Starting bid

Straw Bucket Bag & Kate Spade Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $175

This charming warm-weather accessory set features a structured straw bucket bag with fresh green trim and handle—perfect for spring and summer outings. Paired with a colorful Kate Spade floral scarf, this duo adds a playful yet polished touch to any outfit. Style the scarf around your neck, on your bag, or as a hair accessory for versatile looks.

A fun, seasonal accessory pairing ideal for travel, brunch, or gifting.

Luxury Fragrance Discovery Basket item
Luxury Fragrance Discovery Basket item
Luxury Fragrance Discovery Basket
$35

Starting bid

Luxury Fragrance Discovery Basket
Estimated Retail Value: $150

This beautifully curated fragrance basket features a collection of sought-after designer perfume samples, perfect for anyone who loves exploring new scents. Highlights include Tous LoveMe, Carolina Herrera Good Girl, Charlotte Tilbury, Mind Games, Missoni, and more. This set offers a mix of floral, warm, and bold fragrances to suit every mood and occasion.

Ralph Lauren Button-Down Shirt (Size S) & Kate Spade Scarf item
Ralph Lauren Button-Down Shirt (Size S) & Kate Spade Scarf
$30

Starting bid

Ralph Lauren Button-Down Shirt (Size Small) & Kate Spade Scarf Set
Estimated Retail Value: $160

This polished casual set includes a light blue and white striped Ralph Lauren short-sleeve button-down shirt (Size Small), originally retailed at $85, featuring the signature embroidered logo. Paired with a soft, lightweight Kate Spade color-block scarf in pink and teal tones, this duo adds a fresh pop of color to an effortless warm-weather look.

A stylish and versatile outfit pairing—perfect for spring and summer wear or gifting.

Vintage Amethyst & Quartz Statement Necklace item
Vintage Amethyst & Quartz Statement Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Vintage Amethyst & Quartz Statement Necklace
Estimated Retail Value: $75

This beautiful vintage statement necklace features layered strands of natural amethyst and quartz stones in soft lavender and neutral tones, accented with polished stone focal pieces. Rich in texture and movement, it showcases timeless craftsmanship and an earthy, elegant aesthetic.

A unique, one-of-a-kind vintage accessory—perfect for collectors, jewelry lovers, or anyone who appreciates classic style with character.

Chanel Luxury Pouch Set item
Chanel Luxury Pouch Set
$30

Starting bid

Chanel Beauty & Luxury Pouch Set
Estimated Retail Value: $150

This elegant luxury set features a Chanel gift bag filled with chic beauty accessories and perfume samples, including two gold-toned cosmetic pouches—one embossed with Sublimage Chanel—perfect for travel or everyday organization. A sophisticated bundle that reflects timeless style and indulgence.

Luxury Beauty Essentials Set item
Luxury Beauty Essentials Set item
Luxury Beauty Essentials Set
$30

Starting bid

Luxury Designer Beauty Essentials Set
Estimated Retail Value: $100

This elevated beauty set features standout luxury favorites, including a Giorgio Armani lipstick and Yves Saint Laurent makeup brush, alongside Clé de Peau Beauté skincare samples and cottons, a Guerlain illuminating product, fragrance samples, and a chic mesh cosmetic pouch. Thoughtfully curated for effortless glamour at home or on the go.

Brunch for Four at Prestonwood Country Club (Cary, NC) item
Brunch for Four at Prestonwood Country Club (Cary, NC)
$50

Starting bid

Brunch for Four at Prestonwood Country Club (Cary, NC)
Estimated Retail Value: $150

Enjoy a delightful brunch experience for four at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina. Known for its inviting atmosphere and elevated dining, Prestonwood offers a relaxed yet refined setting perfect for gathering with friends or family over a delicious meal.

A wonderful opportunity to enjoy great food and company in one of the Triangle’s premier country club settings.

Valid for brunch only. Not valid on holidays. Expires February 2027.

Hair Styling Experience with Forooz item
Hair Styling Experience with Forooz item
Hair Styling Experience with Forooz item
Hair Styling Experience with Forooz
$50

Starting bid

Hair Styling Experience for Two with Forooz
Estimated Retail Value: $130

Enjoy a hair styling experience for two with Forooz, a licensed hair stylist with 23 years of experience serving clients in Raleigh, North Carolina. Known for delivering a world-class experience and consistent, personalized service, Forooz is dedicated to helping each guest look and feel their best—both in the salon and at home.

Forooz specializes in coloring techniques, foil highlights and lowlights, color correction, gray reduction, fashion and modern cuts, men’s and kids’ cuts, styling, and special occasion hair. Her commitment to continual education ensures she stays at the forefront of her field, offering expert knowledge of the latest products and techniques.

A perfect opportunity for couples, friends, or family members to enjoy professional hair care from a trusted and highly experienced stylist.

Cozy Home & Garden Décor Set item
Cozy Home & Garden Décor Set
$25

Starting bid

Cozy Home & Garden Décor Set
Estimated Retail Value: $100

Create a warm and welcoming atmosphere with this charming home décor bundle. This set includes a decorative glass jar candle in Coconut Vanilla, a boxed set of floral tea light candles, and a mini succulent candle collection—perfect for adding soft light and natural accents to any space.

A lovely gift or self-care treat for anyone who enjoys cozy evenings, fresh décor, and thoughtful home details.


Handcrafted Ceramic Bowl Set (2) by Dr. Jeff Land item
Handcrafted Ceramic Bowl Set (2) by Dr. Jeff Land item
Handcrafted Ceramic Bowl Set (2) by Dr. Jeff Land
$30

Starting bid

Original Handbuilt Pottery Bowl Set (2) by Dr. Jeff Land

Estimated Retail Value: $60

This curated set of two original handbuilt ceramic bowls by Dr. Jeff Land showcases rich, layered glazes and organic forms that make each piece truly one-of-a-kind. Featuring warm earth tones and expressive surface textures, these bowls function beautifully as serving pieces or artistic home décor.

A perfect pairing for collectors of handmade pottery or anyone who appreciates functional art.

North Carolina Small Business Spotlight Basket item
North Carolina Small Business Spotlight Basket
$50

Starting bid

North Carolina Small Business Spotlight Basket

Support Local. Relax Fully.
Estimated Value: $200–$250

Celebrate the best of North Carolina with this thoughtfully curated collection featuring products and services from local small businesses. Perfect for anyone who loves cozy rituals, artisan craftsmanship, and supporting our community.

This bundle includes:

  • North Carolina–shaped wooden cutting board
  • Two handcrafted coffee mugs
  • All-natural artisan soap
  • All-natural soy candle
  • All-natural laundry detergent
  • Simmer pot ingredients for a cozy home fragrance
  • Lavender eye mask
  • Lavender satchel
  • Lavender bath soak salts
  • Sage bundle
  • Palo santo stick
  • Blowout with Hannah Bass at Pinup Hair Studio

From slow mornings with coffee to a self-care evening ritual — and even a professional blowout — this basket blends home comfort with personal pampering.

Perfect for a housewarming gift, a self-care enthusiast, or anyone who loves shopping local and living intentionally.

Luxury Candle & Fragrance Set item
Luxury Candle & Fragrance Set
$20

Starting bid

Luxury Candle & Fragrance Set
Estimated Retail Value: $120

This elegant home fragrance set features a Jo Malone London candle with a signature metal lid, paired with a Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris fragrance and a coordinating decorative candle. Together, these pieces create a refined sensory experience perfect for relaxing evenings or elevated home décor.

A beautiful gift for fragrance lovers or anyone who appreciates understated luxury.

Original Framed Floral Oil Painting item
Original Framed Floral Oil Painting item
Original Framed Floral Oil Painting
$60

Starting bid

Original Framed Floral Oil Painting

Estimated Retail Value: $400–$600

A striking original oil painting featuring warm-toned roses in full bloom, set against a richly textured background. Signed by the artist (Hassan A.) and professionally framed in an ornate gold frame with matting, this piece brings classic elegance and warmth to any home, office, or gallery wall.

A timeless statement artwork perfect for collectors or anyone looking to elevate their space with original art.

$500 Off Home Services with Habitech Builders & Realty Inc. item
$500 Off Home Services with Habitech Builders & Realty Inc. item
$500 Off Home Services with Habitech Builders & Realty Inc.
$100

Starting bid

$500 Off Home Services with Habitech Builders & Realty Inc.

Estimated Retail Value: $500

Upgrade your home and save with $500 off any service over $1,000 from Habitech Builders & Realty Inc. Whether you’re planning renovations, repairs, or a larger home improvement project, this offer makes professional services more accessible and affordable.

A great opportunity for homeowners ready to invest in their space while supporting WomenNC’s mission.

Restrictions:

  • Valid on services totaling $1,000 or more
  • Cannot be combined with other offers
  • Subject to availability and standard service terms
Pop Mart Labubu “Big Into Energy” Series – Serenity Edition item
Pop Mart Labubu “Big Into Energy” Series – Serenity Edition item
Pop Mart Labubu “Big Into Energy” Series – Serenity Edition
$40

Starting bid

Pop Mart Labubu “Big Into Energy” Series – Serenity Edition (100% Authentic)

Estimated Retail Value: $85

Highly sought-after and beloved by collectors, this Labubu Energy Series – Serenity Edition is 100% authentic from Pop Mart. Known for its whimsical design and expressive detail, Labubu has become one of the most in-demand designer toy characters worldwide.

This Serenity edition features the signature soft pastel tones and dreamy aesthetic that make the Energy Series so collectible. Brand new in original packaging — perfect for serious collectors or anyone looking to add a rare Labubu piece to their display.

Pop Mart Powerpuff Girls “Love Cup” Collectible item
Pop Mart Powerpuff Girls “Love Cup” Collectible
$25

Starting bid

Pop Mart Powerpuff Girls “Love Cup” Collectible

Estimated Retail Value: $60

Add a nostalgic pop of fun to your collection with this officially licensed Powerpuff Girls “Love Cup” collectible by Pop Mart. Featuring Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup in a heart-shaped design, this limited-edition display piece blends playful charm with modern designer toy appeal. Brand new in box and perfect for collectors or fans of iconic girl power.

Pop Mart “Sad Club” Plush Doll (Crybaby Series) item
Pop Mart “Sad Club” Plush Doll (Crybaby Series)
$25

Starting bid

Pop Mart “Sad Club” Plush Doll (Crybaby Series)

Estimated Retail Value: $75

This oversized Pop Mart “Sad Club” plush doll from the Crybaby collection is both whimsical and expressive. With its detailed design, soft textures, and collector packaging, this statement piece is ideal for designer toy enthusiasts or as a unique gift.

Brand new in original display box.

Original Handbuilt Pottery Trio by Dr. Jeff Land item
Original Handbuilt Pottery Trio by Dr. Jeff Land item
Original Handbuilt Pottery Trio by Dr. Jeff Land item
Original Handbuilt Pottery Trio by Dr. Jeff Land
$40

Starting bid

Original Handbuilt Pottery Trio by Dr. Jeff Land

Estimated Retail Value: $80

A beautiful trio of original, handbuilt ceramic pieces by Dr. Jeff Land. Each piece features unique organic textures and earthy glaze variations, making every bowl and plate one-of-a-kind.

Perfect as functional art for serving, display, or adding warmth and character to your home. No two pieces are alike — a truly special artisan set.

Vintage Statement Crystal Bib Necklace item
Vintage Statement Crystal Bib Necklace
$20

Starting bid

Vintage Statement Crystal Bib Necklace

Estimated Retail Value: $65

This elegant statement necklace features layered strands of translucent crystal-like stones set along a silver-tone chain, creating a bold yet sophisticated silhouette. The clustered design catches the light beautifully, making it the perfect accessory for special occasions or elevating everyday style.

A timeless piece that adds effortless sparkle and modern elegance to any outfit.

$2,500 Camp Cody Summer Camp Gift Card item
$2,500 Camp Cody Summer Camp Gift Card item
$2,500 Camp Cody Summer Camp Gift Card item
$2,500 Camp Cody Summer Camp Gift Card
$300

Starting bid

$2,500 Camp Cody Summer Camp Gift Card
Estimated Retail Value: $2,500

Founded in 1926, Camp Cody is a premier traditional New England summer camp welcoming campers from across the United States and around the world. This generous gift card can be applied toward the purchase of a two-week residential session for boys or girls ages 7–15, offering a classic camp experience focused on friendship, adventure, and personal growth.

Gift Card Details & Restrictions:

  • $2,500 gift card applied toward one 2-week session (tuition begins at $5,500)
  • Valid for Session 1 (June 21–July 4, 2026) or Session 4 (August 2–August 15, 2026)
  • May be applied to a future summer, noting that dates and rates may vary
  • Valid for new Camp Cody families only
  • Not valid for currently enrolled campers
  • One gift card per camper
  • No additional discounts may be combined
  • Enrollment subject to availability
  • Not valid for Sessions 2 or 3

Families will pay a total of $3,000 to Camp Cody, with a $750 deposit due at registration.

An incredible opportunity to experience one of the country’s most respected summer camps at a significant savings.

Garden Lover’s Starter Collection item
Garden Lover’s Starter Collection
$50

Starting bid

Garden Lover’s Starter Collection

Grow, Gather & Bloom
Estimated Value: $150+

Everything you need to cultivate beauty — whether you're planting your first herb pot or expanding your backyard garden oasis.

This thoughtfully curated bundle includes:

  • A variety of organic seeds (kale, chard, lettuce, lavender & more)
  • Farmer’s Almanac Vegetable Garden guide
  • High-quality Fiskars pruning shears
  • Stay Wild seed bomb
  • Modern Sprout grow kits
  • Noble Mick’s craft cocktail mix
  • Decorative garden glass bottle
  • Live potted plant to get you started

Perfect for beginner gardeners, seasoned growers, or anyone who finds peace with their hands in the soil. This basket blends practicality with charm — making it a wonderful gift or a treat for your own backyard retreat.

Vintage-Inspired Crystal Statement Necklace item
Vintage-Inspired Crystal Statement Necklace
$20

Starting bid

Vintage-Inspired Crystal Statement Necklace

Estimated Retail Value: $75

This stunning vintage-inspired necklace features clustered crystal stones in a floral arrangement set against an antique gold-tone chain. The intricate detailing and brilliant sparkle create a bold yet timeless statement piece—perfect for weddings, formal events, or elevating a classic look.

A glamorous accessory that blends old-world charm with modern elegance.

Vintage Faceted Bead Statement Necklace item
Vintage Faceted Bead Statement Necklace
$20

Starting bid

Vintage Faceted Bead Statement Necklace

Estimated Retail Value: $55

This contemporary necklace features a striking arrangement of faceted beads in black, warm amber, and soft champagne tones, set on a silver-tone chain. The graduated color palette creates a bold yet versatile look—perfect for both daytime polish and evening sophistication.

A stylish statement piece that pairs beautifully with neutrals, fall tones, or classic black.

919 Spine Total Body Reset & Recovery Package item
919 Spine Total Body Reset & Recovery Package item
919 Spine Total Body Reset & Recovery Package
$100

Starting bid

919 Spine Total Body Reset & Recovery Package

Estimated Value: $339+

Prioritize your health and recovery with this comprehensive wellness package from 919 Spine, designed to help you relieve tension, reduce pain, and restore balance at home — plus professional care to get you started.

This bundle includes:

  • ✔️ Comprehensive Chiropractic Evaluation & Treatment ($129 value)
  • ✔️ Foam roller
  • ✔️ TENS unit
  • ✔️ Cupping therapy set
  • ✔️ Lacrosse ball massage set
  • ✔️ Neck hammock
  • ✔️ Shiatsu neck massager
  • ✔️ Pain-relieving cream
  • ✔️ Epsom salt
  • ✔️ Collapsible foot soak bucket

Whether you're an athlete, desk worker, busy parent, or simply someone who carries stress in your neck and shoulders, this package gives you the tools to create your own recovery routine at home — backed by expert chiropractic care.

Invest in your wellness and experience what it feels like to move better, feel stronger, and live pain-free.

Vintage Statement Necklace Collection (Set of 4) item
Vintage Statement Necklace Collection (Set of 4)
$30

Starting bid

Vintage Statement Necklace Collection (Set of 4)

Estimated Retail Value: $175

A curated collection of four vintage-inspired statement necklaces featuring bold chain links, mixed metals, and eye-catching details. This set includes a chunky gold chain with heart pendant, a classic silver paperclip link necklace, a textured gold geometric chain, and a silver leaf-detailed statement piece.

Perfect for layering or wearing solo, these timeless accessories add character and charm to any outfit.

A standout bundle for vintage jewelry lovers.

$100 Gift Card – Meat & Bite (Raleigh, NC) item
$100 Gift Card – Meat & Bite (Raleigh, NC)
$30

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card – Meat & Bite (Raleigh, NC)

Estimated Value: $100

Enjoy bold flavor in the heart of Raleigh—just steps from NC State University—with a $100 gift card to Meat & Bite. Known for its creative twist on classic fast-food favorites made with halal meat, Meat & Bite serves up crowd-pleasing smash burgers, crispy hot fried chicken sandwiches, sliders, flavorful wings, and chili beef hot dogs.

Whether you’re planning a casual dinner, treating students, or grabbing a bite before a game, this gift card delivers big flavor in a vibrant, community-centered spot.


Custom Decorative Metal Turtle Art by Matt Cvitkovich item
Custom Decorative Metal Turtle Art by Matt Cvitkovich
$35

Starting bid

Custom Decorative Metal Turtle Art by Matt Cvitkovich

Alternative Railing – Estimated Value: $75

Add a unique artistic touch to your home or garden with a custom decorative metal turtle created by Matt Cvitkovich of Alternative Railing. Each piece is handcrafted and made-to-order, ensuring a one-of-a-kind design with quality craftsmanship and character.

Perfect for indoor décor, outdoor spaces, or as a meaningful gift for art and nature lovers.

Interested in additional custom pieces? Contact Matt directly at (919) 548-5666 or [email protected] to discuss your design needs.

Custom Decorative Metal Horse Art by Matt Cvitkovich item
Custom Decorative Metal Horse Art by Matt Cvitkovich
$75

Starting bid

Custom Decorative Metal Horse Art by Matt Cvitkovich

Alternative Railing – Estimated Value: $150

Bring movement and strength to your space with a custom decorative metal horse design handcrafted by Matt Cvitkovich of Alternative Railing. Each piece is made-to-order, showcasing detailed craftsmanship and bold, artistic character.

A striking addition to indoor décor, barns, offices, or outdoor spaces—perfect for horse lovers and art collectors alike.

Interested in additional custom work? Contact Matt at (919) 548-5666 or [email protected] to discuss your design ideas.

Custom Decorative Metal Train Art by Matt Cvitkovich item
Custom Decorative Metal Train Art by Matt Cvitkovich item
Custom Decorative Metal Train Art by Matt Cvitkovich
$75

Starting bid

Custom Decorative Metal Train Art by Matt Cvitkovich

Alternative Railing – Estimated Value: $150

Celebrate craftsmanship and classic design with a custom decorative metal train created by Matt Cvitkovich of Alternative Railing. Each piece is handcrafted and made-to-order, offering detailed artistry and durable metal construction that makes a bold statement.

Perfect for train enthusiasts, offices, man caves, nurseries, or outdoor display, this custom piece adds character and timeless charm to any space.

Interested in commissioning additional custom work? Contact Matt at (919) 548-5666 or [email protected] to discuss your vision.

60-Minute Healing Session with Serenity Energy item
60-Minute Healing Session with Serenity Energy
$60

Starting bid

60-Minute Healing Session with Serenity Energy

Value: $123

Take time to reset, realign, and reconnect.

This 60-minute healing session begins with a thoughtful intake conversation to explore where you are in mind, body, heart, and spirit. From there, the experience is intuitively guided and may include a blend of energetic modalities such as:

  • Reiki (non-touch or light-touch healing)
  • Crystal grids
  • Shamanic practices
  • Sound healing
  • Oracle cards
  • Somatic exercises including gentle yoga, kinesiology, and more

Your session will take place in a peaceful healing room, either on a massage table and/or standing on a yoga mat, depending on what feels most supportive for you.

✨ Dress comfortably and come ready to relax.

This is a beautiful opportunity to invest in your well-being — or gift a deeply restorative experience to someone special.

Custom Decorative Metal Seahorse Art by Matt Cvitkovich item
Custom Decorative Metal Seahorse Art by Matt Cvitkovich
$35

Starting bid

Custom Decorative Metal Seahorse Art by Matt Cvitkovich

Alternative Railing – Estimated Value: $75

Add a coastal touch to your space with a custom decorative metal seahorse handcrafted by Matt Cvitkovich of Alternative Railing. Each piece is made-to-order, showcasing thoughtful craftsmanship and durable metal design that makes it perfect for both indoor and outdoor display.

A charming accent for beach homes, gardens, patios, or anyone who loves ocean-inspired décor.

Interested in additional custom pieces? Contact Matt at (919) 548-5666 or [email protected] to discuss your ideas.

The Ryan – Rustic Wall-Mounted Wine Rack & Stemware Holder item
The Ryan – Rustic Wall-Mounted Wine Rack & Stemware Holder item
The Ryan – Rustic Wall-Mounted Wine Rack & Stemware Holder
$40

Starting bid

The Ryan – Rustic Wall-Mounted Wine Rack & Stemware Holder

Estimated Retail Value: $125

Elevate your entertaining space with The Ryan, a handcrafted wooden wine rack and hanging stemware holder by DistressedMeNot. Finished in a rich Early American stain, this high-quality wall-mounted shelf offers a stylish and space-saving way to display your favorite bottles and hang wine glasses with ease.

Crafted from solid wood with durable fastening nails and screws, this rustic organizer blends function and charm—perfect for kitchens, dining areas, home bars, or cozy entertaining spaces.

A beautiful and practical addition for wine lovers and home décor enthusiasts alike.

The Madison – Rustic Modern Key Rack & Mail Organizer item
The Madison – Rustic Modern Key Rack & Mail Organizer item
The Madison – Rustic Modern Key Rack & Mail Organizer
$15

Starting bid

The Madison – Rustic Modern Key Rack & Mail Organizer

Estimated Retail Value: $38

Stay organized in style with The Madison, a handcrafted wall-mounted key rack and mail organizer designed to function as your home’s command center. Made of durable metal and measuring 9.25” high by 5” deep, this rustic-modern piece offers a space-saving solution for keys, coats, jackets, mail, pet leashes, umbrellas, and everyday essentials.

Perfect for entryways, mudrooms, or busy family hubs, it keeps clutter neatly out of the way while adding functional charm to your space.

A thoughtful housewarming or wedding gift—or a practical upgrade for your own home.

The Vance – Rustic Modern Entryway Organizer with Shelf item
The Vance – Rustic Modern Entryway Organizer with Shelf item
The Vance – Rustic Modern Entryway Organizer with Shelf
$35

Starting bid

The Vance – Rustic Modern Entryway Organizer with Shelf (28”)

Estimated Retail Value: $106

Upgrade your entryway with The Vance, a handcrafted wall-mounted key and coat rack by DistressedMeNot. Measuring 28 inches wide with a built-in shelf, this rustic-modern organizer combines wood and metal for a stylish yet practical command center.

Perfect for hanging keys, coats, jackets, leashes, masks, and more, the added top shelf provides space for décor, mail, or everyday essentials. Designed to keep your home tidy while adding character, it’s a beautiful solution for busy households.

An ideal housewarming or wedding gift—or a smart organizational upgrade for your own space.


The Ultimate Bourbon Enthusiast Collection item
The Ultimate Bourbon Enthusiast Collection
$50

Starting bid

The Ultimate Bourbon Enthusiast Collection

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Experience
Estimated Value: $150

For the true bourbon aficionado, this elevated tasting collection pairs one of Kentucky’s most sought-after pours with the ultimate companion guide.

At the heart of this set is Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel — first fully matured in charred new American oak before being finished in a custom toasted barrel. The result is a beautifully layered bourbon with notes of caramel, toasted oak, baking spice, and rich vanilla — bold yet balanced, and exceptionally smooth.

This curated collection also includes:

  • The Bourbon Bible – The complete low-down on 140 bourbons, tried and tested
  • Two classic bourbon glasses for proper sipping
  • Premium BPA free ice molds for the perfect slow-melt pour
  • A deck of bourbon-themed playing cards

Whether you’re expanding your collection or creating the perfect at-home tasting experience, this basket delivers depth, craftsmanship, and conversation in every pour.

Must be 21+ to bid. ID required at pickup.

Flow & Restore Yoga Package item
Flow & Restore Yoga Package
$35

Starting bid

Flow & Restore Yoga Package

Estimated Value: $80

Take time to reconnect, recharge, and restore.

This wellness bundle includes:

  • ✔️ A Yoga Mat
  • ✔️ Three Yoga Classes at The Healing House
    📍1410 Duplin Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607

Located in the heart of Raleigh, The Healing House offers a welcoming, supportive space to move, breathe, and reset. Whether you’re new to yoga or a seasoned practitioner, these classes provide the perfect opportunity to build strength, improve flexibility, and prioritize intentional self-care.

Treat yourself — or gift someone you love — the experience of slowing down and showing up for their well-being. ✨

Luxury Glow Package from Oak Haus Facial Aesthetics item
Luxury Glow Package from Oak Haus Facial Aesthetics
$150

Starting bid

📍 Chapel Hill, NC
Total Value: $750

Indulge in a truly elevated skincare experience with this premium package from Oak Haus Facial Aesthetics, a women-owned, boutique medical spa known for blending science, artistry, and personalized care.

This exceptional bundle includes:

  • 💎 DiamondGlow Facial
  • 💉 Botox Treatment
  • 🧴 SkinMedica Skincare Box – $100 value

Whether you're looking to refresh your glow, smooth fine lines, or elevate your skincare routine, this package offers the full luxury experience — from professional in-office treatments to high-quality skincare at home.

Oak Haus is celebrated for its personalized approach and refined aesthetic environment, making this more than just treatments — it’s an experience.

A perfect opportunity to invest in yourself or gift someone a radiant reset.

Cheers to Celebration Cocktail Collection item
Cheers to Celebration Cocktail Collection item
Cheers to Celebration Cocktail Collection
$150

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $300+

Stock your bar and elevate your next gathering with this festive, crowd-pleasing collection. From bubbly and wine to tequila, coffee liqueur, and classic cocktail essentials — there’s something here for every taste.

This bundle now includes:

  • Stella Rosa assorted wine collection
  • Pallini mini liqueur gift pack
  • Anna de Codorníu Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine
  • El Jimador Tequila Reposado
  • Samuel Adams New World
  • Ouzo 12
  • Major Peters Bloody Mary Mix
  • Premium Greek liqueur
  • Two bottles of Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur (Vanilla & 100% Arabica)

Perfect for espresso martinis, after-dinner drinks, brunch cocktails, or hosting friends in style. Whether you’re the entertainer of the group or building your dream home bar, this collection delivers variety, flavor, and celebration.


*Must be 21 to bid and show valid ID upon collection.

Clara Bea Essentials Self-Care Basket item
Clara Bea Essentials Self-Care Basket
$40

Starting bid

Clara Bea Essentials Self-Care Basket

Slow down and savor the moment with this beautifully curated collection from Clara Bea Essentials. Thoughtfully designed for comfort and restoration, this bundle blends soothing teas, nourishing body care, and cozy touches to create the perfect self-care ritual.

Includes:
• Clara Bea mug
• Serenitea Blend
• Roots & Relief tea
• Bea Balance tea
• Everything Hair & Body Oil
• Sparkling Cranberry Everything Butter
• Sandalwood Rose candle

Whether you’re starting your morning mindfully or winding down in the evening, this basket offers calm, comfort, and a little everyday luxury.

A perfect gift — or a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!