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USA Wrestling-Ohio

About this event

2026- Women's 14U/16U/Junior National Dual Team Fees

Deposit to Secure Team Spot item
Deposit to Secure Team Spot
$300

Choose this item if you are just paying your Deposit Today

Dual Team Fee in Full - Single Style item
Dual Team Fee in Full - Single Style
$600

Choose this item if you are paying for your Single Style Spot in Full

Dual Team Fee in Full - Doubler item
Dual Team Fee in Full - Doubler
$700

Choose this item if you are paying for your Double Style Spot in Full

Pay in Full- Less $200 Deposit- Single Style item
Pay in Full- Less $200 Deposit- Single Style
$300

Choose this item if you owe the balance of the team fee if you already made the $300 deposit for a single style

Pay in Full- Less $200 Deposit- Doubler item
Pay in Full- Less $200 Deposit- Doubler
$400

Choose this item if you owe the balance of the team fee if you already made the $300 deposit for a doubler

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