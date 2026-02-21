Women's Auxiliary Afternoon Tea

Excitement is brewing! 🫖 Get ready to be part of something amazing at the Sterling Club Women’s Auxiliary'sAfternoon Tea. It's an event focused on cultivating connections and we want you to be there!





Hats are mandatory. Gloves are optional.





Plan to have a good time with the ladies from the Auxiliary and the broader community.





This event features Games - Raffles - Drawings and more. Space is limited, so please secure your ticket as soon as possible!





Thank you for helping make this a memorable event. See you on April 25!



