Hosted by

Dress for Success Seattle

About this event

Women's Career Summit

3000 Landerholm Cir SE

U301 Ballroom, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA

FREE Ticket
Free

This ticket level represents DFSS's commitment to live our mission and ensure that women in every circumstance have the same opportunities to develop, learn, and grow.

SponsorHer
$200

Pay it Forward: this ticket level provides a woman with an opportunity for a seat at this conference.

Standard Ticket
$100
HerSponsored
Pay what you can

This ticket level represents DFSS's commitment to live our mission and ensure that women in every circumstance have the same opportunities to develop, learn, and grow.

Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Interested in filling a full table? Enjoy the benefits! Table sponsors will receive name and logo recognition on their table with reserved, priority seating. There will also be the opportunity for companies to provide branded merchandise in our guest takeaway bags.

Exhibitor (Business)
$500

Thank you for registering as an exhibitor for the Women's Career Summit.


Career Summit Registration Fee (Registration fees help us offset the costs of staff support, program recruitment, and promotion expenses while offering your organization/business positive exposure to our DFSS community of supporters, volunteers, partners, donors, and clients)

Exhibitor (Non-profit)
$250

Thank you for registering as an exhibitor for the Women's Career Summit.


Career Summit Registration Fee (Registration fees help us offset the costs of staff support, program recruitment, and promotion expenses while offering your organization/business positive exposure to our DFSS community of supporters, volunteers, partners, donors, and clients)

Manual Ticket
Free
Add a donation for Dress for Success Seattle

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!