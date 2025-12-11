About this event
U301 Ballroom, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA
This ticket level represents DFSS's commitment to live our mission and ensure that women in every circumstance have the same opportunities to develop, learn, and grow.
Pay it Forward: this ticket level provides a woman with an opportunity for a seat at this conference.
This ticket level represents DFSS's commitment to live our mission and ensure that women in every circumstance have the same opportunities to develop, learn, and grow.
Interested in filling a full table? Enjoy the benefits! Table sponsors will receive name and logo recognition on their table with reserved, priority seating. There will also be the opportunity for companies to provide branded merchandise in our guest takeaway bags.
Thank you for registering as an exhibitor for the Women's Career Summit.
Career Summit Registration Fee (Registration fees help us offset the costs of staff support, program recruitment, and promotion expenses while offering your organization/business positive exposure to our DFSS community of supporters, volunteers, partners, donors, and clients)
Thank you for registering as an exhibitor for the Women's Career Summit.
Career Summit Registration Fee (Registration fees help us offset the costs of staff support, program recruitment, and promotion expenses while offering your organization/business positive exposure to our DFSS community of supporters, volunteers, partners, donors, and clients)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!