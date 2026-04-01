Women's Club of Fort Worth Art Department Fall Classes 2026 - Member + Dues

Instructor: Linda McCall. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Studio

Session dates: Sept 17, 24 Oct 1, 8, 22, 29 Nov 5, 12, 19 Dec 3 Designed for students who have experience in oil/acrylic painting. This is a concentrated open painting class backed by instructor demonstration and personalized instruction. This session provides guidance to help you identify and focus on the painters’ desired goals; troubleshoot your work and take your painting to the next level. Prior experience at this intermediate level in painting is a prerequisite to this class.