Women's Club of Fort Worth Art Department Fall Classes 2026 - Non Member

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Instructor: Suzanne McNeil. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Sketch Room
Session dates: Sept 14, 21, 28 Oct 5, 19, 26 Nov 2, 9, 16, 30 Learn to paint for fun. Explore mediums that will include oil, acrylics, watercolor, gouache, and ink. Palette knifes, brushes, simple tools will be used to guide and create interpretive and colorful compositions. Initial supplies will be provided for demonstration and sampling. New materials and fresh methods will inspire and stimulate creativity.
Instructor: Bev Boren. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Studio
Session dates: Sept 15, 22, 29 Oct 6, 20, 27 Nov 3, 10, 17 24 Students explore methods, techniques, materials, & products associated with the art of watercolor. Beginners will learn about paint, types of paper used and techniques. Composition as well as practicing techniques will be included.
Instructor: Linda McCall. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Sketch Room
Session dates: Sept 15, 22, 29 Oct 6, 20, 27 Nov 3, 10, 17 24 Designed for the beginner student who desires to learn the basic oil painting skills, techniques, and art theory. Those with some experience will be guided to improve and troubleshoot problems in your work. All will begin to develop your own personal art style as you polish and mature your skills. Prior basic drawing skills are encouraged.
Instructor: Melinda Morrison. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Studio
Session dates: Sept 16, 23, 30 Oct 7, 21, 28 Nov 4, 11, 18, 25 Class is designed for students who have experience in oil painting. It is grounding in the painting fundamentals that guide students in solving pictorial challenges using value, distinct shapes, composition, color, texture and edges. Students may use oils, gouache, or acrylics, with oils receiving primary emphasis. Students work from photographs and learn how to interpret them as effective paintings. Students are supported through individual progress critiques, demonstrations, and focused art content.
Instructor: Linda McCall. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Studio
Session dates: Sept 17, 24 Oct 1, 8, 22, 29 Nov 5, 12, 19 Dec 3 Designed for students who have experience in oil/acrylic painting. This is a concentrated open painting class backed by instructor demonstration and personalized instruction. This session provides guidance to help you identify and focus on the painters’ desired goals; troubleshoot your work and take your painting to the next level. Prior experience at this intermediate level in painting is a prerequisite to this class.
Instructor: Lynda Conley. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Sketch Room
Session dates: Sept 17, 24 Oct 1, 8, 22, 29 Nov 5, 12, 19 Dec 3 Through demonstrations and individual instruction, participants learn basic approaches in using pastels. Materials, application, and underpainting discussed. Beginner and experienced pastel artists. Class will use soft pastels and not oil pastels.
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