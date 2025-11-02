Women's Club of Fort Worth Art Department Spring Classes - Member Registration

Instructor: Linda McCall. Noon - 3:00 PM - Studio

Session dates: Jan 15, 22, 29, Feb 5, 19, 26, Mar 5, 12, 26, Apr 2 Designed for all students who desire to learn or refine your basic painting skills, techniques, skills, and art theory, the foundation of all art and design. Those with experience will be guided to improve and troubleshoot problems in your work. All will begin to develop your own personal art style as you polish and mature your skills. Prior basic drawing skills are encouraged; class is open to beginning, intermediate, and advanced students. Class is limited to 13.