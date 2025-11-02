Women's Club of Fort Worth Art Department Spring Classes - Member Registration

Instructor: Suzanne McNeil. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Sketch Room
Session dates: Jan 12, 19, 26, Feb 2, 16, 23, Mar 2, 9, 23, 30 Learn to paint for fun. Explore mediums that will include oil, acrylics, watercolor, gouache, and ink. Palette knifes, brushes, simple tools will be used to guide and create interpretive and colorful compositions. Initial supplies will be provided for demonstration and sampling. New materials and fresh methods will inspire and stimulate creativity.
Instructor: Linda McCall. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Studio
Session dates: Jan 12, 19, 26, Feb 2, 16, 23, Mar 2, 9, 23, 30 Designed for veteran painters with experience in oil painting. This is a concentrated open painting class with one-on-one critiques and personalized instruction. The sessions provide guidance to help you identify and focus on your desired goals; troubleshoot your work; identify stumbling blocks; and take your paintings to the next level. Prior experience at the intermediate to advanced level in painting is a prerequisite to this class. Class is limited to 10.
Instructor: Bev Boren. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Studio
Session dates: Jan 13, 27, Feb 3, 24, Mar 3, 24, 31, Apr 7, 14, 28 Students explore methods, techniques, materials, & products associated with the art of watercolor. Beginners will learn about paint, types of paper used and techniques. Composition as well as practicing techniques will be included.
Instructor: Melinda Morison. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Studio
Session dates: Jan 14, 21, 28, Feb 4, 18, 25, Mar 4, 18, 25, Apr 1 This class centers on teaching painting fundamentals that guide students in solving pictorial challenges using value, distinct shapes, composition, color, texture, and edges. Students may use oils, gouache, or acrylics, with oils receiving primary emphasis. Students work from photographs and learn how to interpret them as effective paintings. Students are supported through individual progress critiques, demonstrations, and focused art content. This class addresses all painting subjects, including landscape, figure, and still life. All levels of painting are welcome.
Instructor: Lynda Conley. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Sketch Room
Session dates: Jan 15, 22, 29, Feb 5, 19, 26, Mar 5, 12, 26, Apr 2 Through demonstrations and individual instruction, participants learn basic approaches in using pastels. Materials, application, and underpainting discussed. Beginner and experienced pastel artists. Class will use soft pastels and not oil pastels.
Instructor: Linda McCall. Noon - 3:00 PM - Studio
Session dates: Jan 15, 22, 29, Feb 5, 19, 26, Mar 5, 12, 26, Apr 2 Designed for all students who desire to learn or refine your basic painting skills, techniques, skills, and art theory, the foundation of all art and design. Those with experience will be guided to improve and troubleshoot problems in your work. All will begin to develop your own personal art style as you polish and mature your skills. Prior basic drawing skills are encouraged; class is open to beginning, intermediate, and advanced students. Class is limited to 13.
