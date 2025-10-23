Cruzando Puentes Inc

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Cruzando Puentes Inc

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Women’s Conference 2026 - Shop

T-shirt – White item
T-shirt – White
$25

Official conference T-shirt from the Women’s Conference 2026

Available in four sizes: S, M, L, XL.
Color: White
💛 Perfect to wear during and after the event as a reminder to live without limits.

0
Plus size T-shirt – White item
Plus size T-shirt – White
$30

Official conference T-shirt from the Women’s Conference 2026

Available in four sizes: 1X, 2X, 3X.
Color: White
💛 Perfect to wear during and after the event as a reminder to live without limits.

0
T-shirt – Black item
T-shirt – Black
$25

Official conference T-shirt from the Women’s Conference 2026


Available in four sizes: S, M, L, XL.
Color: Black
💛 A meaningful keepsake to celebrate transformation and empowerment.

0
Plus size T-shirt – Black item
Plus size T-shirt – Black
$30

Official conference T-shirt from the Women’s Conference 2026


Available in four sizes: 1X, 2X, 3X.
Color: Black
💛 A meaningful keepsake to celebrate transformation and empowerment.

0
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