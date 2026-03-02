Hosted by

Allegheny East Conference

About this event

AEC Women's Conference Retreat

250 Kalahari Blvd

Pocono Manor, PA 18349, USA

Early Bird (2-Night) Admission
$327
Available until Jun 30

Join us for an amazing weekend of renewal and fellowship! Includes Friday and Saturday night meal accommodations, plus access to all conference sessions, uplifting musical worship, and inspiring activities.

Early Bird (3-Night) Admission
$406
Available until Jun 30

Arrive early and experience the full retreat! Includes Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night meal accommodations, plus access to all conference sessions, musical worship, and fellowship activities.

Regular (2-Night) Admission
$355

Join us for an amazing weekend of renewal and fellowship! Includes Friday and Saturday night meal accommodations, plus access to all conference sessions, uplifting musical worship, and inspiring activities.

Regular (3-Night) Admission
$430

Arrive early and experience the full retreat! Includes Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night meal accommodations, plus access to all conference sessions, musical worship, and fellowship activities.

Late (2-Night) Admission
$375

Join us for an amazing weekend of renewal and fellowship! Includes Friday and Saturday night meal accommodations, plus access to all conference sessions, uplifting musical worship, and inspiring activities.

Late (3-Night) Admission
$455

Arrive early and experience the full retreat! Includes Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night meal accommodations, plus access to all conference sessions, musical worship, and fellowship activities.

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