Women's Council of CIRA, INC Memberships 2025

- Two Individual Memberships - Business logo displayed on the website (launch March 2025) - Business logo displayed at the membership meetings - Opportunities to present at the membership meetings - Share in the knowledge and experience of real estate Professionals in their quest for profitable real estate business - Networking with members of the real estate industry who are concerned with expanding affordable housing opportunities - Educational seminars and workshops focusing on loan programs, underwriting guidelines, current housing legislation, and friends in the real estate industry. - Women's Council of NAREB membership, as well as WCCIRA membership - Other affiliate memberships are also given an opportunity to participate in community outreach. - National connection with NAREB, which can lead to expanded business opportunities

