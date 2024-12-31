Women's Council of CIRA, INC Memberships 2025

- Two Individual Memberships
- Business logo displayed on the website (launch March 2025)
- Business logo displayed at the membership meetings
- Opportunities to present at the membership meetings
- Share in the knowledge and experience of real estate
Professionals in their quest for profitable real estate
business
- Networking with members of the real estate industry who
are concerned with expanding affordable housing
opportunities
- Educational seminars and workshops focusing on loan
programs, underwriting guidelines, current housing
legislation, and friends in the real estate industry.
- Women's Council of NAREB membership, as well as
WCCIRA membership
- Other affiliate memberships are also given an opportunity
to participate in community outreach.
- National connection with NAREB, which can lead to expanded
business opportunities
Add a donation for Women's Council of CIRA, INC
