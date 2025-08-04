Women's Council of Realtors Florida's Staycation Basket Auction

Gatlin E1-E3 Rosen Shingle Creet Resort, Orlando (Must pickup in person)
Stay-In Sips & Sweets
Cozy up at home with this indulgent basket featuring a sleek espresso machine, a tempting assortment of coffee pods, delicious cookies and treats, rich chocolates, charming espresso and coffee cups, coffee bar goodies, and a sprinkle of gift cards. Valued at approximately $500 of pure comfort and joy!
Sunshine & Sparks
Bring the beach and laughter home with this incredible staycation package! Perfect for soaking up the sun, sipping a glass of wine, and enjoying local fun, this basket has everything you need for relaxation and a little adventure.
Your basket includes:
This basket is valued at over $950. Whether you’re lounging by the shore, picnicking in the park, or enjoying a night out, this basket has a spark of everything to make your staycation unforgettable!
Central Panhandle Beach Adventure Basket
Get ready for the ultimate beach getaway! This staycation package includes a two-night stay at a beautiful beach house and a 24-hour Jeep rental, perfect for cruising along the coast in style. To make your beach escape even more enjoyable, we’ve included all the essentials you’ll need for fun in the sun — cozy beach towels, beach gear, and other seaside must-haves.
Whether you’re relaxing on the sand, exploring the shoreline, or enjoying the open road in your Jeep, this basket has everything you need for the perfect beach day.
Daytona Dreams Staycation Basket
The Daytona Dreams Staycation Basket is packed with everything you need for an unforgettable getaway—luxury, adventure, and plenty of fun in the sun.
This basket is valued at over $1,200. From sunrise strolls to nights filled with laughter, this basket is your key to discovering (or rediscovering) the magic of Daytona Beach!
Emerald Coast Destination Wagon
Valued at over $3,700, is your ticket to adventure, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences in Destin, Florida! This incredible getaway includes a 5-night stay with Paradise Coast Rentals, a thrilling Timberview Helicopter Ride for two, passes for four to Big Kahuna’s Water Park, Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park tickets, and family fun at Wild Willie’s Adventure Zone. Savor local flavors with a $250 Pepito’s gift card and an additional $100 gift card to spend as you wish. Then, unwind with beach essentials like floats, an umbrella, towels, a cooler stocked with spirits, and a custom Women's Council tote and mug. Best of all, it all comes packed in a convenient wagon, making it the ultimate Emerald Coast escape!
Women’s Council of Realtors Emerald Coast Destination Wagon
Our Destination Wagon is packed with fun, adventure, and relaxation all centered around the beautiful Destin, Florida area! Valued at over $3,700, this incredible package includes everything you need for unforgettable local experiences and beachside memories:
Adventure & Family Fun
Beach Vacation Certificate
Dining & Treats
Beach & Relaxation Essentials
Staging and Home Goods
Bring the elegance of the beach into your home with this beautifully curated décor basket. To make the experience even better, enjoy a $100 gift card to Clive Daniel Interior Design.
Includes:
ULTIMATE MIAMI Get Away
Valued at over $1,200
Welcome to Naples: Beautiful White Sand Beaches
At the Woman’s Council of REALTORS® Naples on the Gulf, we are thrilled to present our incredible Naples Beach Staycation Basket! This package offers everything you need for the ultimate coastal escape—whether it’s soaking up the sun on our white sand beaches, strolling through our charming downtown, or indulging in the best dining and entertainment Naples has to offer.
This unforgettable experience includes:
✨ Total Basket Value: $3,440 ✨
From relaxation on the beach to pampering spa treatments and unforgettable adventures, this basket has everything you need to experience Naples like never before!
End of Summer BBQ
As the summer sun begins to set, we wanted to help you savor the season one last time with an End of Summer BBQ Basket – packed full of everything you need to host the ultimate backyard bash or a cozy family cookout!
Here’s what you’ll find inside your basket of grilled goodness:
🧺 Extras to Enjoy
We hope this basket brings great flavors, good laughs, and warm memories to your table. Here's to soaking up the last golden moments of summer with the people you love – and a grill full of great food!
Happy Grilling!
Paradise in Pensacola
Get ready for sun, sand, and serious fun! This incredible basket includes a three-night, three-day stay in a gorgeous two-bedroom, 2.5-bath waterfront townhome on Perdido Key (valued at $1,500). To make your getaway even better, we’ve packed it with beach-ready goodies: a Blue Angels print, paddle game, beach towels, flip-flops, an inflatable rainbow ring, a beach tote, and even a Pensacola T-shirt and cup. Sip and snack in style with strawberry margaritas, cabernet sauvignon, moscato, 24 Jell-O shots, lemonade mix, chips, pretzels, Skinny Pop, cocktail napkins, and more. Everything you need for the ultimate beach escape is right here!
✨ Luxury Portrait & Stay Getaway Basket ✨
This extraordinary package includes a $5,000 gift certificate for world-renowned portraiture, along with a one-night stay at your choice of the luxurious Opus Westchester or the ultra-chic East Miami Hotel in New York.
To make this basket even more special, it also features:
From high-end luxury to local treasures, this basket offers a perfect blend of indulgence and community charm.
Let’s Get Cozy in Clermont
Valued at over $500
Staycation Basket includes:
Wine & Spirits
Pampering & Self-Care, Bath & Body Works Collection:
Cozy Comfort
Presentation
🌴 Port St. Lucie Experience Basket 🌴
Enjoy the best of Port St. Lucie with this one-of-a-kind basket filled with local flavor, fun experiences, and PSL pride! Spend the day at PopStroke with (4) All Day Golf Passes, then treat yourself with gift cards to favorite spots including First Watch, Bonefish Grill, Starbucks, Chipotle, and Publix. Show off your PSL spirit with a Dat St. Lucie towel, Port St. Lucie-opoly board game, cowboy hat, Pickler’s Social Club tote, and Prince pickleball set. The basket also includes a beautiful serving dish set, tie-dye pouch, candle, and a lighted decorative tree that doubles as a gift card display.
Golf Galaxy 2 certificates for classes $79 each
Golf Galaxy Gift Card $50
Meating Street Gift Card $50
Tutto Fresco Gift Card $50
Texas Roadhouse 1 dinner certificate
Mission Bbq 5 meal certificates
Crumble Cookies certificate
Hope Brewing certificate
Set of plates with lemons
Hand Soap Foam
Soap Scrub
(Farmer Market Tradition múltiple Vendors)
Downtown Tacos 2 entree
Zulianos Venezuelan food ( tequeños and empanadas)
Uff que rico (certificate)
Local PSL Honey
Doggies Treats
Puerto Rican Spices
Ana Banana (Dubai Strawberry gift certificate)
Black beach mesh bag
Port Saint Lucie Monopoly
Pop Stroke (gift certificate)
Kyle’s G gift card ($50)
Colorful towel
Psl Adult Size shirt
Pickell ball beach bag
Pickell ball racquets
Straw hat
Cooler
Scratch off lottery tickets
Value $850
To top it off, indulge in local honey, hot sauce, strawberry preserves, and BBQ sauce—a true taste of the Treasure Coast!
✨ Total Value: Priceless PSL Fun! ✨
Lilly in the Sun
Bring the sunshine wherever you are with this gorgeous Lilly Pulitzer–themed staycation basket, valued at over $500! Perfect for a beach day or backyard escape, it features a vibrant insulated beach bag, a matching essentials zipper pouch, and two stylish chair cover beach towels. You’ll also enjoy sipping in style with two Lilly insulated beverage cups. To keep your skin feeling its best, we’ve included suntan lotion and after-sun lotion, everything you need for a relaxing and carefree Florida getaway.
Bid high and treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate tropical staycation!
🎣 Ultimate Fishing Adventure
Perfect for the lake, river, or a weekend getaway!
What’s Inside:
All packed in a premium Igloo Cooler and ready for the water!
Perfect for Father’s Day, raffles, outdoor enthusiasts, or as the ultimate summer gift!
