Women's Council of Realtors Florida's Staycation Basket Auction

Gatlin E1-E3 Rosen Shingle Creet Resort, Orlando (Must pickup in person)

Broward
$250

Stay-In Sips & Sweets
Cozy up at home with this indulgent basket featuring a sleek espresso machine, a tempting assortment of coffee pods, delicious cookies and treats, rich chocolates, charming espresso and coffee cups, coffee bar goodies, and a sprinkle of gift cards. Valued at approximately $500 of pure comfort and joy!

Cape Coral - Ft Myers
$250

Sunshine & Sparks

Bring the beach and laughter home with this incredible staycation package! Perfect for soaking up the sun, sipping a glass of wine, and enjoying local fun, this basket has everything you need for relaxation and a little adventure.

Your basket includes:

  • A spacious beach tent that fits 4
  • Handy beach cart for easy hauling
  • Backpack cooler and multi-use water bottle for on-the-go refreshment
  • Plush beach towels and a cozy beach blanket
  • 3 bottles of wine to toast to the good life
  • Comedy club tickets for a night of laughter
  • Basket of lotions and beauty supplies for pampering
  • Lotto tree for your chance at extra sunshine money
  • Racquetball set for active fun
  • Sunscreen to keep your glow safe

This basket is valued at over $950. Whether you’re lounging by the shore, picnicking in the park, or enjoying a night out, this basket has a spark of everything to make your staycation unforgettable!

Central Panhandle
$250

Central Panhandle Beach Adventure Basket

Get ready for the ultimate beach getaway! This staycation package includes a two-night stay at a beautiful beach house and a 24-hour Jeep rental, perfect for cruising along the coast in style. To make your beach escape even more enjoyable, we’ve included all the essentials you’ll need for fun in the sun — cozy beach towels, beach gear, and other seaside must-haves.

Whether you’re relaxing on the sand, exploring the shoreline, or enjoying the open road in your Jeep, this basket has everything you need for the perfect beach day.

Daytona Beach Area
$250

Daytona Dreams Staycation Basket

The Daytona Dreams Staycation Basket is packed with everything you need for an unforgettable getaway—luxury, adventure, and plenty of fun in the sun.

  • Two-night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach
  • Two tickets to climb and explore the historic Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse
  • Two tickets for a Dinner & River Cruise, sponsored by Oceans Luxury Vacations
  • Two tickets to Congo River Adventure Golf
  • Two tickets to the Cici & Hyatt Brown Museum of Art at the Museum of Arts & Sciences
  • Breakfast or lunch for two at The Cracked Egg – includes a $50 gift certificate, two coffee mugs, and two Cracked Egg t-shirts
  • Welcome Bag from the Daytona Beach Visitors Bureau featuring the Destination Guide Magazine and area highlights
  • Two beach towels, notebook & pen to journal memories, and water bottle for exploring
  • Cooler with sunscreen, two beach mats, beach ball, and umbrella
  • Goodie bag from Select Home Décor & More

This basket is valued at over $1,200. From sunrise strolls to nights filled with laughter, this basket is your key to discovering (or rediscovering) the magic of Daytona Beach!

Emerald Coast
$250

Emerald Coast Destination Wagon

Valued at over $3,700, is your ticket to adventure, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences in Destin, Florida! This incredible getaway includes a 5-night stay with Paradise Coast Rentals, a thrilling Timberview Helicopter Ride for two, passes for four to Big Kahuna’s Water Park, Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park tickets, and family fun at Wild Willie’s Adventure Zone.  Savor local flavors with a $250 Pepito’s gift card and an additional $100 gift card to spend as you wish. Then, unwind with beach essentials like floats, an umbrella, towels, a cooler stocked with spirits, and a custom Women's Council tote and mug. Best of all, it all comes packed in a convenient wagon, making it the ultimate Emerald Coast escape!

Women’s Council of Realtors Emerald Coast Destination Wagon 

Our Destination Wagon is packed with fun, adventure, and relaxation all centered around the beautiful Destin, Florida area! Valued at over $3,700, this incredible package includes everything you need for unforgettable local experiences and beachside memories:

 Adventure & Family Fun

  • Timberview Helicopter Ride for 2 –  ($200 value)
  • Big Kahunas Waterpark for 4 –  ($240 value)
  • Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park passes for 4 - ($120 value)
  • Wild Willie’s Adventure Zone passes – 

 Beach Vacation Certificate 

  • 5-Night Stay with Paradise Coast Rentals – ($2,500 value)

 Dining & Treats

  • $250 Pepito’s Mexican Restaurant Gift Card 
  • $100 Gift Card 

 Beach & Relaxation Essentials

  • Beach Floats, Beach Umbrella & WCR Bag & Mug – ($60 value)
  • Beach Towels –  ($40 value)
  • Cooler filled with Spirits –  ($150 value)
  • Beach Wagon ($75 value)
Manatee County item
Manatee County
$250

Staging and Home Goods

Bring the elegance of the beach into your home with this beautifully curated décor basket. To make the experience even better, enjoy a $100 gift card to Clive Daniel Interior Design.

Includes:

  • Nicole Miller Home oversized decorative throw
  • Wooden serving tray
  • Blue decorative glass vase
  • Framed coastal artwork
  • Potted faux greenery arrangement
  • Lavender & Cedarwood reed diffuser set
  • Decorative woven basket (holding the items)
  • $100 Gift Card to Clive Daniel Interior Design
Miami-Dade
$250

ULTIMATE MIAMI Get Away

  • Marriott Hotel Stay $350
  • Miami City & Millionaire Bus & Boat Tour for (2) $150
  • Restaurant Gift Certificate to Morton’s $150
  • Beach Wagon – Beach Chairs
  • Beach Tent – Beach Bag
  • Beach Cooler – Beach Table
  • Wine Bottles – Wine Glasses
  • Floats – Dominoes Set
  • Speaker Box – Miami Swag
  • Café Set – Towel

Valued at over $1,200

Naples On The Gulf
$250

Welcome to Naples: Beautiful White Sand Beaches

At the Woman’s Council of REALTORS® Naples on the Gulf, we are thrilled to present our incredible Naples Beach Staycation Basket! This package offers everything you need for the ultimate coastal escape—whether it’s soaking up the sun on our white sand beaches, strolling through our charming downtown, or indulging in the best dining and entertainment Naples has to offer.

This unforgettable experience includes:

  • 1-Week Airbnb Naples Getaway ($1,600 value)
  • Dinner for Two on the Naples Princess Cruise ($150 value)
  • Tommy Bahamas Beach Chairs (2) ($110 value)
  • Tommy Bahamas Umbrella ($60 value)
  • Extended Beach Wagon ($105 value)
  • Starbucks Gift Card ($75 value)
  • Top Golf Experience ($100 value)
  • Naples T-Shirt & Hat ($25 & $50 value)
  • Gift Card to Café Milano ($50 value)
  • Cooler & Naples Towel ($30 & $50 value)
  • 2 Visa Gift Cards ($20 + $130 value)
  • 4Ever Young Skin Treatment ($300 value)
  • Tribe Spa Botox Treatment ($300 value)
  • 2 Adult Tickets to the Naples Zoo ($54 value)
  • 2 Tickets for the Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley Tour ($70 value)
  • 2 Tickets for a Segway Tour ($144 value)
  • Naples Olive Oil ($67 value)

✨ Total Basket Value: $3,440 ✨

From relaxation on the beach to pampering spa treatments and unforgettable adventures, this basket has everything you need to experience Naples like never before!

Osceola County
$250

End of Summer BBQ

As the summer sun begins to set, we wanted to help you savor the season one last time with an End of Summer BBQ Basket – packed full of everything you need to host the ultimate backyard bash or a cozy family cookout!

Here’s what you’ll find inside your basket of grilled goodness:

  • BBQ Cookbook
  • Package of Seasonings, Sauces, Bottles
  • Mittens, Towels
  • Scrapper for Grill
  • Cleaning Brushes (5 Different kinds)
  • Grill Baskets
  • Grill Tray Server
  • Grill Meat Tray, Basket for Fries
  • Basket Net for Food
  • Grill Set for Cooking
  • Lighter Fluid, Matches
  • Gas Grill Pad
  • Ketchup, Mustard
  • Timer
  • And lots more to list! 🎁

🧺 Extras to Enjoy

  • A set of Florida-themed drink koozies
  • 2 Florida-Themed Towels
  • 1 Set of Towel Clips
  • $50 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
  • 4 Lottery Tickets
  • $50 Strawberry by Lemon Gift Certificate

We hope this basket brings great flavors, good laughs, and warm memories to your table. Here's to soaking up the last golden moments of summer with the people you love – and a grill full of great food!

Happy Grilling!

Pensacola Bay Area
$250

Paradise in Pensacola
Get ready for sun, sand, and serious fun! This incredible basket includes a three-night, three-day stay in a gorgeous two-bedroom, 2.5-bath waterfront townhome on Perdido Key (valued at $1,500). To make your getaway even better, we’ve packed it with beach-ready goodies: a Blue Angels print, paddle game, beach towels, flip-flops, an inflatable rainbow ring, a beach tote, and even a Pensacola T-shirt and cup. Sip and snack in style with strawberry margaritas, cabernet sauvignon, moscato, 24 Jell-O shots, lemonade mix, chips, pretzels, Skinny Pop, cocktail napkins, and more. Everything you need for the ultimate beach escape is right here!

Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port
$250

Luxury Portrait & Stay Getaway Basket

This extraordinary package includes a $5,000 gift certificate for world-renowned portraiture, along with a one-night stay at your choice of the luxurious Opus Westchester or the ultra-chic East Miami Hotel in New York.

To make this basket even more special, it also features:

  • $50 Gift Card to the Wyvern Hotel in Punta Gorda
  • $50 Gift Card to Fedora’s Cigar and Wine Bar
  • Jewelry from a local company (valued between $25–$40, delivery pending)
  • Rheem Pro Partners Insulated, Wheeled Cooler ($45 value)
  • Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Blanket
  • Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Umbrella

From high-end luxury to local treasures, this basket offers a perfect blend of indulgence and community charm.

South Lake County
$250

Let’s Get Cozy in Clermont
Valued at over $500

Staycation Basket includes:

  • 3-Day, 2-Night Stay at the Hilton Clermont – Relax and unwind in comfort. (Value: $200)
  • $100 Gift Card to Clermont National View Restaurant – Upscale dining with stunning views.
  • $25 Gift Card to The Crowne Lounge, Clermont – Perfect for cocktails or an evening out.

Wine & Spirits

  • Two Bottles of Fine Wine – Red & white selection to suit any occasion.
  • Two Elegant Wine Glasses – Perfect for a cozy night in.
  • Wine Holder Neck Lanyard – Keep your glass close and hands-free in style.
  • Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey – A premium Kentucky bourbon.

Pampering & Self-Care, Bath & Body Works Collection:

  • Fine Fragrance Mist
  • Body Lotion
  • 2 Shower Gels
  • Body Cream

Cozy Comfort

  • Skyjo Card Game – A fun and easy-to-learn game for family or friends.
  • “Let’s Get Cozy” Hand Towel – A warm reminder of relaxation and comfort.

Presentation

  • Packaged beautifully in a reusable basket, this gift set combines relaxation, indulgence, and Clermont’s best local experiences – a true staycation escape!
  • South Lake Network is proud to present this exclusive basket, curated to be both competitive and memorable.
St. Lucie County
$250

🌴 Port St. Lucie Experience Basket 🌴

Enjoy the best of Port St. Lucie with this one-of-a-kind basket filled with local flavor, fun experiences, and PSL pride! Spend the day at PopStroke with (4) All Day Golf Passes, then treat yourself with gift cards to favorite spots including First Watch, Bonefish Grill, Starbucks, Chipotle, and Publix. Show off your PSL spirit with a Dat St. Lucie towel, Port St. Lucie-opoly board game, cowboy hat, Pickler’s Social Club tote, and Prince pickleball set. The basket also includes a beautiful serving dish set, tie-dye pouch, candle, and a lighted decorative tree that doubles as a gift card display.

Golf Galaxy 2 certificates for classes $79 each 

Golf Galaxy Gift Card $50 

Meating Street Gift Card $50 

Tutto Fresco Gift Card $50 

Texas Roadhouse 1 dinner certificate 

Mission Bbq 5 meal certificates 

Crumble Cookies certificate 

Hope Brewing certificate 

Set of plates with lemons 

Hand Soap Foam 

Soap Scrub 

(Farmer Market Tradition  múltiple Vendors) 

Downtown Tacos  2 entree

Zulianos Venezuelan food ( tequeños and empanadas) 

Uff que rico (certificate) 

Local PSL Honey 

Doggies Treats 

Puerto Rican Spices 

Ana Banana (Dubai Strawberry gift certificate) 

Black beach mesh bag 

Port Saint Lucie Monopoly 

Pop Stroke (gift certificate) 

Kyle’s G gift card ($50) 

Colorful towel

Psl Adult Size shirt 

Pickell ball beach bag 

Pickell ball racquets 

Straw hat 

Cooler 

Scratch off lottery tickets 

Value $850 

To top it off, indulge in local honey, hot sauce, strawberry preserves, and BBQ sauce—a true taste of the Treasure Coast!

✨ Total Value: Priceless PSL Fun! ✨

Stuart-Martin County item
Stuart-Martin County
$250

Lilly in the Sun

Bring the sunshine wherever you are with this gorgeous Lilly Pulitzer–themed staycation basket, valued at over $500! Perfect for a beach day or backyard escape, it features a vibrant insulated beach bag, a matching essentials zipper pouch, and two stylish chair cover beach towels. You’ll also enjoy sipping in style with two Lilly insulated beverage cups. To keep your skin feeling its best, we’ve included suntan lotion and after-sun lotion, everything you need for a relaxing and carefree Florida getaway.

Bid high and treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate tropical staycation!

Sumter Crossing
$250

🎣 Ultimate Fishing Adventure
Perfect for the lake, river, or a weekend getaway!

What’s Inside:

  • Igloo Cooler – Keep drinks & snacks ice cold
  • $300 Bass Pro Shops Gift Card – Stock up on all your outdoor needs
  • 2 Lake Towels – Soft, absorbent, and perfect for drying off
  • Fishing Net – Handy for the big catch
  • Straw Hat – Stay cool under the sun
  • Snack Box – Fuel for your fishing trip
  • Beef Sticks – High-protein snack
  • Dot’s Pretzels – Everyone’s favorite crunchy snack
  • Waterproof Phone Pouch – Protect your phone on the water
  • 9 Different Baits – A variety to reel them in
  • Sinker Kit – Essential for any angler
  • Fishhooks – Strong and reliable
  • Reel of Fishing Line – Durable and dependable
  • 2 Packs of Bobbers – Classic fishing must-haves
  • Filet Knife – Clean your catch with ease
  • Mosquito Spray – Keep the bugs away

All packed in a premium Igloo Cooler and ready for the water!

Perfect for Father’s Day, raffles, outdoor enthusiasts, or as the ultimate summer gift!

