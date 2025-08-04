Women's Council of Realtors Florida's Staycation Basket Auction

Sunshine & Sparks

Bring the beach and laughter home with this incredible staycation package! Perfect for soaking up the sun, sipping a glass of wine, and enjoying local fun, this basket has everything you need for relaxation and a little adventure.

Your basket includes:

A spacious beach tent that fits 4

Handy beach cart for easy hauling

Backpack cooler and multi-use water bottle for on-the-go refreshment

Plush beach towels and a cozy beach blanket

3 bottles of wine to toast to the good life

Comedy club tickets for a night of laughter

Basket of lotions and beauty supplies for pampering

Lotto tree for your chance at extra sunshine money

Racquetball set for active fun

Sunscreen to keep your glow safe

This basket is valued at over $950. Whether you’re lounging by the shore, picnicking in the park, or enjoying a night out, this basket has a spark of everything to make your staycation unforgettable!