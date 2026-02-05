Womens Council Of Realtors Greater Snohomish Chapter's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until August 5, 2027
Consistent Brand Exposure on Social Media & Digital Marketing
Verbal Recognition at Events & Logo On Presentation Materials
Access to Event Attendee Lists (for events where you are present)
Complimentary Event Tickets - 2 - Does not include Collaboration events with other networks.
Designated Social Media Feature - 5 posts
Company Logo Featured On All Digital Communication
Access to Member Roster (upon request)
Vendor Table at approved in person events
Speaking Opportunity at approved In person events
Company Representative at Check In at approved In person events
Roll Up Banner to be featured at events (you provide)
Valid until August 5, 2027
Consistent Brand Exposure on Social Media & Digital Marketing
Verbal Recognition at Events & Logo On Presentation Materials
Access to Event Attendee Lists (for events where you are present)
Complimentary Event Tickets - 1 - Does not include Collaboration events with other networks.
Designated Social Media Feature - 3 posts
Company Logo Featured On All Digital Communication
Access to Member Roster (upon request)
Vendor Table at approved in person events
Speaking Opportunity at approved In person events
Company Representative at Check In at approved In person events
Valid until August 5, 2027
Consistent Brand Exposure on Social Media & Digital Marketing
Verbal Recognition at Events & Logo On Presentation Materials
Access to Event Attendee Lists (for events where you are present)
Complimentary Event Tickets - Member pricing
Designated Social Media Feature - 1 posts
Valid until August 5, 2027
Consistent Brand Exposure on Social Media & Digital Marketing
Verbal Recognition at Events & Logo On Presentation Materials
Complimentary Event Tickets - Member pricing
No expiration
This is for if you would like to sponsor and event and we do not have the event live yet! If you select this please let us know what events you want to sponsor!
No expiration
This is for if you would like to sponsor and event and we do not have the event live yet! If you select this please let us know what events you want to sponsor!
No expiration
This is for if you would like to sponsor and event and we do not have the event live yet! If you select this please let us know what events you want to sponsor!
No expiration
You must be a REALTOR® to sign up for this membership and submit the form to a WCR Board member. The Women's Council of REALTORS® Greater Snohomish board member will submit the paperwork for you!
The fees covers until 12/31/26:
National Dues $170
State Dues $30
Local Dues $24
Total due $224
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!