Womens Council Of Realtors Greater Snohomish

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Womens Council Of Realtors Greater Snohomish

About the memberships

Womens Council Of Realtors Greater Snohomish Chapter's Memberships

Diamond Club $5,000
$5,000

Valid until August 5, 2027

Consistent Brand Exposure on Social Media & Digital Marketing

Verbal Recognition at Events & Logo On Presentation Materials

Access to Event Attendee Lists (for events where you are present) 
Complimentary Event Tickets - 2 - Does not include Collaboration events with other networks.
Designated Social Media Feature - 5 posts
Company Logo Featured On All Digital Communication 

Access to Member Roster (upon request) 
Vendor Table at approved in person events

Speaking Opportunity at approved In person events 

Company Representative at Check In at approved In person events

Roll Up Banner to be featured at events (you provide)

Platinum $2,500
$2,500

Valid until August 5, 2027

Consistent Brand Exposure on Social Media & Digital Marketing

Verbal Recognition at Events & Logo On Presentation Materials

Access to Event Attendee Lists (for events where you are present) 
Complimentary Event Tickets - 1 - Does not include Collaboration events with other networks.
Designated Social Media Feature - 3 posts
Company Logo Featured On All Digital Communication 

Access to Member Roster (upon request) 
Vendor Table at approved in person events

Speaking Opportunity at approved In person events 

Company Representative at Check In at approved In person events


Gold & Title/Escrow $1,000
$1,000

Valid until August 5, 2027

Consistent Brand Exposure on Social Media & Digital Marketing

Verbal Recognition at Events & Logo On Presentation Materials

Access to Event Attendee Lists (for events where you are present) 
Complimentary Event Tickets - Member pricing
Designated Social Media Feature - 1 posts


Silver $500
$500

Valid until August 5, 2027

Consistent Brand Exposure on Social Media & Digital Marketing

Verbal Recognition at Events & Logo On Presentation Materials
Complimentary Event Tickets - Member pricing


#1 Event Sponsorship
$350

No expiration

This is for if you would like to sponsor and event and we do not have the event live yet! If you select this please let us know what events you want to sponsor!

#2 Event Sponsorship
$350

No expiration

This is for if you would like to sponsor and event and we do not have the event live yet! If you select this please let us know what events you want to sponsor!

Event Sponsorship for 3 events
$1,050

No expiration

This is for if you would like to sponsor and event and we do not have the event live yet! If you select this please let us know what events you want to sponsor!

Women's Council of REALTORS® Greater Snohomish Membership
$224

No expiration

You must be a REALTOR® to sign up for this membership and submit the form to a WCR Board member. The Women's Council of REALTORS® Greater Snohomish board member will submit the paperwork for you!
The fees covers until 12/31/26:
National Dues $170
State Dues $30
Local Dues $24
Total due $224

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!