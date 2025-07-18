Hosted by

WCR - Greater Portland Area Chapter

About this event

Sales closed

Women’s Council of Realtors Presents Pearls and Prosecco

1900 NW 18th Ave

Portland, OR 97209, USA

WCR Member
$150

Current WCR Member Ticket Price

WCR Non-Member Ticket
$200

Not a current WCR Member - Our membership director will reach out if interested in becoming a member.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

Seating and Dinner for 8, One Drink ticket per person, 1 bottle of Prosecco on table, Social Media Recognition, Program Advertisement, Company Logo on Table

Silver Sponsorship
$1,450

Bronze Sponsorship, 1 minute Pre-Recorded Video Presentation, Looped slide Advertisement durning Dinner.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,400

Bronze and Silver Sponsorships, Display Table with Marketing Materials, Social Media Video Post, 2-3 Minutes Speaking on Stage

Drink Ticket Sponsorship
$2,100

Logo on Drink Tickets, includes 2 tickets to Gala

DJ Sponsorship
$1,600

Special Signage by DJ, includes 2 tickets to Gala

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