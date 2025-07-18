Women’s Council of Realtors Presents Pearls and Prosecco

Hosted by
About this event
Current WCR Member Ticket Price
Not a current WCR Member - Our membership director will reach out if interested in becoming a member.
Seating and Dinner for 8, One Drink ticket per person, 1 bottle of Prosecco on table, Social Media Recognition, Program Advertisement, Company Logo on Table
Bronze Sponsorship, 1 minute Pre-Recorded Video Presentation, Looped slide Advertisement durning Dinner.
Bronze and Silver Sponsorships, Display Table with Marketing Materials, Social Media Video Post, 2-3 Minutes Speaking on Stage
Logo on Drink Tickets, includes 2 tickets to Gala
Special Signage by DJ, includes 2 tickets to Gala
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!