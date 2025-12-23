2026 Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro's Strategic Partnerships

MUST BE PAID BY CHECK NOT A CREDIT CARD



• Exclusive to one Strategic Partner Per Industry*



• Business logo displayed on table tents & Slide Show at Meetings (slideshow when available)



• 4 - Strategic Partner Spotlight on Social Media

(Headshot, Bio, & Logo to be provided by Strategic Partner)





• 10 Complimentary Event (s) - Does not include May Event





• 10 Complimentary Event for REALTOR ® Guests (s), Does not include May Event



• Link directing to Strategic Partner website on Women’s Council of REALTORS ® Seattle Metro Micro Site



• 4 - 2 Minute presentation/Commercial at meeting/Lunch & Learn



• Opportunity to sponsor additional Events, Fundraisers, & Give-aways. 1st Choice



• Business Logo on Member Communication & Social Media



• Exclusive page on Slide Show at Meetings & Events (when slideshow is available)



• Strategic Partner Video on our Facebook page (60 Second Video provided by Strategic Partner)



• Strategic Partner Video on our Facebook page (30 Second Video provided by Strategic Partner)