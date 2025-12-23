Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro

Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro

About the memberships

2026 Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro's Strategic Partnerships

DIAMOND Annual Partnership 🔷
$10,000

Renews yearly on: December 31

MUST BE PAID BY CHECK NOT A CREDIT CARD


• Exclusive to one Strategic Partner Per Industry*


• Business logo displayed on table tents & Slide Show at Meetings (slideshow when available)


• 4 - Strategic Partner Spotlight on Social Media

(Headshot, Bio, & Logo to be provided by Strategic Partner)


• 10 Complimentary Event (s) - Does not include May Event


• 10 Complimentary Event for REALTOR ® Guests (s), Does not include May Event


• Link directing to Strategic Partner website on Women’s Council of REALTORS ® Seattle Metro Micro Site


• 4 - 2 Minute presentation/Commercial at meeting/Lunch & Learn


• Opportunity to sponsor additional Events, Fundraisers, & Give-aways. 1st Choice


• Business Logo on Member Communication & Social Media


• Exclusive page on Slide Show at Meetings & Events (when slideshow is available)


• Strategic Partner Video on our Facebook page (60 Second Video provided by Strategic Partner)


• Strategic Partner Video on our Facebook page (30 Second Video provided by Strategic Partner)

PLATINUM Annual Partnership
$4,999

Renews yearly on: December 31

• Exclusive to one Strategic Partner Per Industry*


• Business logo displayed on table tents & Slide Show at Meetings (slideshow when available)


• 2 - Strategic Partner Spotlight on Social Media

(Headshot, Bio, & Logo to be provided by Strategic Partner)


• 8 Complimentary Event (s) - Does not include May Event


• 6 Complimentary Event for REALTOR ® Guests (s), Does not include May Event


• Link directing to Strategic Partner website on Women’s Council of REALTORS ® Seattle Metro Micro Site


• 3 - 2 Minute presentation/Commercial at meeting/Lunch & Learn


• Opportunity to sponsor additional Events, Fundraisers, & Give-aways. 2nd Choice


• Business Logo on Member Communication & Social Media


• Exclusive page on Slide Show at Meetings & Events (when slideshow is available)


• Strategic Partner Video on our Facebook page (60 Second Video provided by Strategic Partner)


• Strategic Partner Video on our Facebook page (30 Second Video provided by Strategic Partner)

GOLD Annual Partnership
$2,500

Renews yearly on: December 31

• Exclusive to one Strategic Partner Per Industry*


• Business logo displayed on table tents & Slide Show at Meetings (slideshow when available)


• 1 - Strategic Partner Spotlight on Social Media

(Headshot, Bio, & Logo to be provided by Strategic Partner)


• 4 Complimentary Event (s) - Does not include May Event


• 3 Complimentary Event for REALTOR ® Guests (s), Does not include May Event


• Link directing to Strategic Partner website on Women’s Council of REALTORS ® Seattle Metro Micro Site


• 2 - 2 Minute presentation/Commercial at meeting/Lunch & Learn


• Opportunity to sponsor additional Events, Fundraisers, & Give-aways. 3rd Choice

SILVER Annual Partnership
$1,500

Renews yearly on: December 31

• Business logo displayed on table tents & Slide Show at Meetings (slideshow when available)


• 1 - Strategic Partner Spotlight on Social Media

(Headshot, Bio, & Logo to be provided by Strategic Partner)


• 2 Complimentary Event (s) - Does not include May Event


• 2 Complimentary Event for REALTOR ® Guests (s), Does not include May Event


• 1 - 2 Minute presentation/Commercial at meeting/Lunch & Learn


• Opportunity to sponsor additional Events, Fundraisers, & Give-aways. 4th Choice

BRONZE Annual Partnership
$750

Renews yearly on: December 31

• Business logo displayed on table tents & Slide Show at Meetings (slideshow when available)


• 1 - Strategic Partner Spotlight on Social Media

(Headshot, Bio, & Logo to be provided by Strategic Partner)


• 1 Complimentary Event (s) - Does not include May Event


• 1 Complimentary Event for REALTOR ® Guests (s), Does not include May Event


• 1 - 2 Minute presentation/Commercial at meeting/Lunch & Learn


• Opportunity to sponsor additional Events, Fundraisers, & Give-aways. 5th Choice

Single Strategic Partner Annual Partnership
$250

Renews yearly on: December 31

• Pay Member prices to all Network Events
• Pay Member prices to all Lunch & Learns
• Ability to participate in Project teams

