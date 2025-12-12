Women's Council of Realtors Sumter Crossing Inc.

Offered by

Women's Council of Realtors Sumter Crossing Inc.

About the memberships

Women's Council of Realtors Sumter Crossing Event Sponsorship

Garden of Roses Sponsorship
$400

No expiration

Verbal Recognition, Two minute speaking time, social media shout out, and Two lunch tickets. You are welcome to put logoed items on the tables.

Rose Bouquet Sponsorship
$300

No expiration

Verbal Recognition, One lunch ticket, and social media shout out. You are welcome to put logoed items on the tables.

Rose Petal Sponsorship
$150

No expiration

Verbal Recognition, and social member shout out. You are welcome to put logoed items on the tables.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!