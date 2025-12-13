Women's Council of Realtors Sumter Crossing Strategic Partnerships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST
Slideshow Recognition, Thank You at all Industry Events, Two Tickets to Every Industry Event, Two Minutes of Speaking Time at Every Industry Event, Website Logo featured on WCR Sumter Crossing Network, Giveaways (provided by Company) at any or all Events, Monthly Social Media Promotion, Logo on Tables at Industry Events, Verbal Recognition by Name and Company at Every Industry Event.
Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST
Slideshow Recognition, Thank You at all Industry Events, One Ticket to Every Industry Event, One Minute of Speaking Time at all Industry Events, Website Logo featured on WCR Sumter Crossing Network, Giveaways (Provided by Company) at any Industry Event. Logo on Tables at Industry Events, Monthly Social Media Promotions. Verbal Recognition by Company at all Industry Events.
Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST
Slideshow Recognition - Thank You at all Industry Events, Logo on Tables at Industry Events, Website Logo featured on WCR Sumter Crossing Network, Giveaways (Company Provided) at any Industry Events. Quarterly Social Media Promotions, Verbal Recognition by Company at All Industry Events,
Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST
Slideshow Recognition, Thank You at all Industry Events, Sogo on Tables at Industry Events, Name Only recognized on WCR Sumter Crossing Network, Semi Annual Social Media Recognition, Verbal Recognition at Industry Events by Sponsorship Level.
Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST
Name on Tables at Industry Events, Name Only featured on WCR Sumter Crossing Network, Yearly Recognition on Social Media, Verbal Recognition by Sponsorship Level.
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