Women's Council of Realtors® Osceola County Network

Offered by

Women's Council of Realtors® Osceola County Network

Women's Council of Realtors® Osceola County Strategic Partner Sponsorship

Copper Sponsor
$500

Valid until March 2, 2027

Recognition –Thank you at all industry events and social media.

Logo featured on print, social media, and email marketing.

Strategic Partner Pin

Bronze Sponsor
$750

Valid until March 2, 2027

Recognition – Thank you at all industry and Luncheon events.

Logo featured on print, social media,

and email marketing.

Business Resource Meeting Sponsor shared display marketing materials, Social Media

One (1) Industry Luncheon Event

Ticket.

Strategic Partner Pin

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Valid until March 2, 2027

Recognition – Thank you at all industry and Luncheon events.

Logo featured on print, social media, and email marketing.

Business Resource Meeting Sponsor shared display marketing materials, Social Media

Two (2) Industry Luncheon Event Tickets.

Strategic Partner Pin

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Valid until March 2, 2027

Recognition – Thank you at all industry and Luncheon events.

Logo featured on print, social media, and email marketing .

One (1) Industry Luncheon Event Ticket to each meeting for the entire year.

One (1) ticket to the end of the year gala.

Logo featured on WCR Osceola Network state website with contact link.

Business Resource Meeting Sponsor shared, 1-2 minutes of presentation time, display

marketing materials, social media, (1) Industry Event Ticket.

Annual Purse Auction or large industry event

two (1) tickets.

Spotlight Video 1x per Semi year (you create, we post).

Strategic Partner Pin

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Valid until March 2, 2027

Recognition – Thank you at all industry and Luncheon events.

Logo featured on print, social media, and email marketing.

Two (2) Industry Luncheon Event Tickets to each meeting for the entire year.

Two (2) tickets to the end of year gala and highlighted marketing .

Business Resource Meeting Exclusive Sponsor (Choice of meeting date based on

availability), 3-5 minutes of presentation time, display marketing materials, Social Media,

Two (2) Industry Event Luncheon Tickets.

Logo featured on WCR Osceola Network state website with contact link.

Exclusive Sponsor (1), networking event and 1-3 minutes presentation.

Annual Purse Auction or other large industry event two (2) tickets.

Spotlight Video 1x per quarter (you create, we post).

Strategic Partner Pin

Add a donation for Women's Council of Realtors® Osceola County Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!