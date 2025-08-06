Women's Drum Center Annual Concert & Fundraiser

This ticket grants premium entry for you and a plus-one to an exclusive pre-show sound immersion experience with tongue and frame drums. You will also receive one swag bag and two standard concert tickets, which give you access to the pre-concert performances, instrument exploration, photo booth, and more! Please arrive by 6:10pm to take advantage of the full experience.
This ticket grants entry to the concert with access to standard pre-show amenities and activities. Arrive as early as 6:00pm to experience pre-concert performances, explore instruments, enjoy a photo booth, and more. Concert starts at 7:00pm.
This ticket grants entry to the concert with access to standard pre-show amenities and activities for kids 12 and younger. Kids under 3 are free! Arrive as early as 6:00pm to take in pre-concert performances, explore instruments, enjoy a photo booth, and more. Concert starts at 7:00pm.
Purchase a class for a student in need! All "Pay it Forward' Classes are documented and given out as scholarships to participants who need a little help paying class fees.
Purchase a workshop for a student in need! All "Pay it Forward' Workshop Donations are documented and given out as scholarships to participants who need a little help paying workshop fees.
