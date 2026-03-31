REVIVAL CENTER OF PITTSBURGH

Hosted by

REVIVAL CENTER OF PITTSBURGH

About this event

Mother's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show

4761 William Penn Hwy

Monroeville, PA 15146, USA

General Admission
$25

*ESSENTIAL NOTE: At the checkout, an automatic memo may appear and by default, add an optional $4.25. We want you to know that there are NO additional fees for this experience. Please be sure to scroll down to select "other" and set it to $0.


Enjoy the full experience with access to all main activities. General Admission is $25.

Vendor Admission
$50

VENDOR Experience:

  • Set up in the main lobby
  • Open before and after the main program
  • Must bring your own table

*ESSENTIAL NOTE: At the checkout, an automatic memo may appear and by default, add an optional $4.25. We want you to know that there are NO additional fees for this experience. Please be sure to scroll down to select "other" and set it to $0.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!