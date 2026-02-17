Women's Empowerment Series - March Jazzercise

Your ticket includes:

• A full Jazzercise class led by Nicole Maxwell

• A curated brunch experience

• A plump goody bag filled with fun surprises

• Community connection with like-minded women





This energizing class is open to all fitness levels and designed to help you feel strong, capable, and confident in your body. After we move, we’ll gather for brunch and intentional community time, building relationships, laughter, and encouragement.