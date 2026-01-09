Justice For Wives Foundation

Unleash the Queen Within: The Legacy Edition | 5th Annual Women’s Empowerment Summit

1471 Rock Creek Blvd

Joliet, IL 60431, USA

GENERAL ADMISSION - 3 - DAY SUMMIT PASS
$125

Includes full access to all three days of the JFW Foundation 5th Annual Women’s Empowerment Summit.

What’s included:

  • Friday Welcome Mixer (All-White Kickoff & Authors Corner)
  • Saturday Full Summit Experience (keynotes, workshops, panels, kings circle convo)
  • Sunday Empowerment Experience & Brunch
  • Sunday Evening of Excellence celebration
  • Access to all general summit sessions and experiences

Best value for attendees who want the complete summit experience.

VIP ADMISSION - 3 - DAY SUMMIT PASS
$165

Includes everything in General Admission, plus enhanced VIP benefits for the full three-day experience.

What’s included:

  • Friday Welcome Mixer (All-White Kickoff & Authors Corner)
  • Saturday Full Summit Experience with VIP Seating, VIP Upgraded Swag Bags, VIP Luncheon
  • Sunday Empowerment Experience & Brunch
  • Sunday Evening of Excellence with preferred seating
  • Priority access to select sessions and experiences

Designed for attendees seeking a more elevated summit experience.

GENERAL ADMISSION — GROUP OF 6 (3-DAY SUMMIT PASS)
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Group access for six attendees to the full three-day Women’s Empowerment Summit experience.

What’s included for each guest:

  • Friday Welcome Mixer (All-White Kickoff & Authors Corner)
  • Saturday Full Summit Experience (keynotes, workshops, panels, kings circle convo)
  • Sunday Empowerment Experience & Brunch
  • Sunday Evening of Excellence celebration
  • Access to all general summit sessions and experiences

Ideal for sister circles, teams, organizations, or friends attending together.


Group tickets admit six attendees and must be used by the same group throughout the summit.

VIP ADMISSION — GROUP OF 6 (3-DAY SUMMIT PASS)
$890
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

VIP group access for six attendees, including all summit experiences with added VIP benefits.

What’s included for each guest:

  • Friday Welcome Mixer (All-White Kickoff & Authors Corner)
  • Saturday Full Summit Experience with VIP Seating, VIP Upgraded Swag Bags, VIP Luncheon
  • Sunday Empowerment Experience & Brunch
  • Sunday Evening of Excellence with preferred seating
  • Priority access to select sessions and experiences

Perfect for groups seeking a premium, elevated summit experience.


Group tickets admit six attendees and must be used by the same group throughout the summit.

FRIDAY WELCOME MIXER PASS
$65

Admission to the Friday Welcome Mixer, including the All-White Kickoff Mixer, Authors Corner, and opening-night connection experiences.


Perfect for attendees joining us to kick off the summit weekend.

SATURDAY FULL EXPERIENCE PASS
$95

Access to the full Saturday summit experience, including keynote sessions, interactive workshops, panel discussions, kings circle convo, and empowerment programming.


This is the core summit day.

SUNDAY EMPOWERMENT BRUNCH PASS
$75

Admission to Sunday’s Empowerment Experience, including reflection, inspiration, connection, and the Empowerment Brunch.


Designed to restore, refuel, and close the weekend with intention.

SUNDAY EVENING OF EXCELLENCE PASS
$85

Admission to the Sunday Evening of Excellence, featuring formal programming, recognition, celebration, and an elegant evening experience.


Formal attire required.

3-DAY VENDOR PASS
$225

Includes:

  • Vendor table provided by event host
  • Vendor space for all three (3) days of the summit
  • Ability to sell products and promote services
  • Access to full summit attendance
  • Maximum brand visibility and networking opportunities

Best value for vendors who want full exposure

1-DAY VENDOR PASS
$100

Includes:

  • Vendor table provided by event host
  • Vendor space for one (1) selected day
  • Ability to sell products and promote services
  • Access to attendees on selected day only

Perfect for vendors with limited availability

