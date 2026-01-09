Unleash the Queen Within: The Legacy Edition | 5th Annual Women’s Empowerment Summit

Group access for six attendees to the full three-day Women’s Empowerment Summit experience.

What’s included for each guest:

Friday Welcome Mixer (All-White Kickoff & Authors Corner)

Saturday Full Summit Experience (keynotes, workshops, panels, kings circle convo)

Sunday Empowerment Experience & Brunch

Sunday Evening of Excellence celebration

Access to all general summit sessions and experiences

Ideal for sister circles, teams, organizations, or friends attending together.





Group tickets admit six attendees and must be used by the same group throughout the summit.