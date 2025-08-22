2025 EMPOWER Life ONLINE Raffle (CLICK Other below Summary/Donation in the drop down box for ZERO transaction fees.)

🌿 Relax & Rejuvenate Raffle Basket 🌿
$5

Whether you're looking to unwind or give the perfect gift, this basket is your ticket to relaxation.


Each ticket will give you 1 chance to win the Relax & Rejuvenate Raffle Basket valued at $100 . The basket includes a gift certificate for a mini facial from Amelia Ausbry and a gift certificate for a massage from Angee Relajacion at Relaxation.


🎟 Enter for your chance to win and indulge in total tranquility!

🎨 Refine your Home🌸
$5

Add a touch of elegance and color to your home with this beautiful floral painting. Pine Needle donated this piece, valued at $100.


Perfect for art lovers, home decorators, or anyone who appreciates the beauty of flowers!

🍽️ Taste of Downtown Raffle Basket 🍽️
$5

Get ready to explore the best flavors Dalton has to offer! This delicious raffle basket includes gift cards to some of the top local restaurants downtown, perfect for a night out, lunch with friends, or trying something new.


Basket includes gift cards to Buckin Burrito, Cafe Ostro, Juan's Weiners, and Oakwood.

🎟 Don’t miss your chance to win a culinary tour of Downtown Dalton!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing