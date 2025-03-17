2025 WFF Spring Season

Come play on Thursday nights from 6-8 pm on the lower fields ay Scotland Elementary School in Ridgefield. The season runs from 4/24 - 6/26. We no longer have shirts available for this season (thus the discounted membership fee) but you can still join in and play!
League Champion Sponsor – $500+
$500
As a League Champion Sponsor, your business will get to be a dedicated “Sponsor of the Week” with special recognition of your business both at practice and on our Facebook and Instagram pages! For restaurants and bars, we will have two team social gatherings at your establishment to show our loyalty! Also, as a sponsor your name will be included in all Hamlet-Hub write-ups and on our social media accounts.
Your sponsorship helps us keep the league accessible while covering costs for insurance, field fees, equipment, and paying our RHS football player referees who guide and teach us. We appreciate your support in building a fun, active, and inclusive community!
All-Star Sponsor – $250
$250
As an All-Star Sponsor, your business will get to be a dedicated “Sponsor of the Week” with special recognition of your business both at practice and on our Facebook and Instagram pages! Also, your business name will be included on our sponsor list in all Hamlet-Hub write-ups and on our social media accounts.
Your sponsorship helps us keep the league accessible while covering costs for insurance, field fees, equipment, and paying our RHS football player referees who guide and teach us. We appreciate your support in building a fun, active, and inclusive community!
Team Sponsor – $150
$150
As a Team Sponsor, your business name will be included on our sponsor list in all Hamlet-Hub write-ups and on our social media accounts.
Your sponsorship helps us keep the league accessible while covering costs for insurance, field fees, equipment, and paying our RHS football player referees who guide and teach us. We appreciate your support in building a fun, active, and inclusive community!
