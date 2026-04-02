Women's Golf Day in Georgia Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
Entry fee:
*18 holes: Individual $125.00, Foursome $500.00
Tee time 9:30am
Lunch & Awards Reception
1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes
Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin (for Women's & Men's Flight)
Vendor & Sponsorship Opportunities available.
Entry fee:
*9 holes: Individual $100.00, Foursome $400.00
Tee time 9:30am
Lunch & Awards Reception
1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes
Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin (for Women's & Men's Flight)
Vendor & Sponsorship Opportunities available.
Entry fee:
*18 holes: Individual $125.00, Foursome $500.00
Tee time 9:30am
Lunch & Awards Reception
1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes
Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin (for Women's & Men's Flight)
Vendor & Sponsorship Opportunities available.
Entry fee:
*9 holes: Individual $100.00, Foursome $400.00
Tee time 9:30am
Lunch & Awards Reception
1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes
Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin (for Women's & Men's Flight)
Vendor & Sponsorship Opportunities available.
Entry Fee:
*Golf Clinic Individual $85
Start Time: 10:30am
Lunch Reception
Step onto the course with confidence.
Join the Golf Women Mean Business Foundation for a hands-on golf clinic designed for beginners and developing players. Learn the basics of the swing, short game, and on-course etiquette in a supportive, low-pressure environment.
No experience needed. Just come ready to learn and get comfortable on the course.
$
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