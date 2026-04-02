Hosted by

Sheila Jones Youth & Senior Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Women's Golf Day in Georgia Golf Outing 2026

2706 Bouldercrest Rd

Atlanta, GA 30316, USA

Individual Player (18 holes)
$125

Entry fee:

*18 holes: Individual $125.00, Foursome $500.00

Tee time 9:30am


Lunch & Awards Reception


1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes

Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin (for Women's & Men's Flight)


Vendor & Sponsorship Opportunities available.

Individual Player (9 holes)
$100

Entry fee:

*9 holes: Individual $100.00, Foursome $400.00
Tee time 9:30am


Lunch & Awards Reception


1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes

Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin (for Women's & Men's Flight)


Vendor & Sponsorship Opportunities available.

Foursome (18 holes)
$500

Entry fee:

*18 holes: Individual $125.00, Foursome $500.00

Tee time 9:30am


Lunch & Awards Reception


1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes

Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin (for Women's & Men's Flight)


Vendor & Sponsorship Opportunities available.

Foursome (9 holes)
$400

Entry fee:

*9 holes: Individual $100.00, Foursome $400.00
Tee time 9:30am


Lunch & Awards Reception


1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes

Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin (for Women's & Men's Flight)


Vendor & Sponsorship Opportunities available.

Golf Clinic
$85

Entry Fee:
*Golf Clinic Individual $85
Start Time: 10:30am

Lunch Reception

Step onto the course with confidence.

Join the Golf Women Mean Business Foundation for a hands-on golf clinic designed for beginners and developing players. Learn the basics of the swing, short game, and on-course etiquette in a supportive, low-pressure environment.


No experience needed. Just come ready to learn and get comfortable on the course.

Hole Sponsor
$150
  • Branded signage at one tournament hole
  • Inclusion in event sponsor recognition
Hole Vendor
$250
  • Designated hole location on the course
  • Opportunity to set up a branded table or activation
  • Direct interaction with all players
  • Inclusion in event sponsor recognition
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$250
  • Branding on the beverage cart
  • Visibility across the course throughout the tournament
  • Inclusion in event sponsor recognition
Cart Sponsor
$800
  • Branding on all player carts
  • Continuous visibility throughout the round
  • Repeated exposure with all players
  • Inclusion in event sponsor recognition
Add a donation for Sheila Jones Youth & Senior Foundation, Inc.

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