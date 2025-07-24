Womens Groovement's BIDS FOR DIBS

Boyd County Fairgrounds in Ashland KY September 18-20th
Headliners Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton!
Did you know that TTC just out a new record? HAHAHAHA just kidding, we all know! What songs from the new one will he play at HA?? Highest dibs caller finds out!
More info at healingappalachia.org
Two weekend GA passes
$125
These tickets are tough to get a hold of, why not try to grab them early? Then you will not have to endure that EXCITEXIETY when they go on sale early next year!!
Follow along on Facebook or Instagram for 2026 details and lineup.
MadHop Music Festival Two weekend passes
$60
Beautiful Madison Indiana, this is always a fantastic event! Follow along on Facebook or madhopmusicfest.com for upcoming details and lineup!
Two weekend VIP passes
$80
Held in downtown Manchester, Kentucky this show is free to attend, but these are VIP passes which include:
Watch the entire show from our exclusive VIP party pit right in front of the stage, and score awesome perks like private bourbon tastings at the new Manchester Distilling (Ages 21+), a loaded swag bag, beer sales inside the pit (Ages 21+), VIP-only port-a-potty access, and more!
Two weekend VIP passes for 2026
$150
2026 will be this festival’s 33rd year, they are obviously doing it right. We have a printed certificate to send to the winner so if you’re bidding, please include mailing address!
https://mastermusiciansfestival.org/
Keep an eye out for 2026 details and line up!
Two weekend passes with tent camping
$250
Located in gorgeous Rockcastle County in Livingston, KY yet another long running amazing festival, this year’s headliner is Margo Price!
October 9-12th
Two weekend passes for 2026
$150
Just go look at the lineup this year. Every year gets better. Get ‘em now and you won’t have to even worry about it!
More info at https://www.pickininthebackwoods.com/ - these passes are for 2026 please keep that in mind
Dinner and a Show from Thatcher’s & Pit House
$40
The picture says it all. This will be mailed to the winner. That is gonna be one fantastic show on October 11th and the BBQ is to die for. Located in Slade, Kentucky make a weekend out of it at Red River Gorge with a stop next door at FAT CAVE RECORDS
Two weekend passes with camping
$125
Another long running music festival that has landed at Carriage House Farms in beautiful North Bend, Ohio.
One of the fellers that runs the show you might recognize from a couple of Tyler Childer videos. The lineup NEVER disappoints and they are keeping a lid on it so far!
