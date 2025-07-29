Hosted by

Womens Groovement's Second Dibs Online Auction!

HA PAIR OF WEEKEND PASSES WITH CAMPING INCLUDED
$250

Starting bid

It’s not just Childers and Stapleton! They have Jesse Wells, The Hill Country Devil, Molly Tuttle, Lukas Nelson, Jeremy Short, Sunny War and so many more!!! Cmon and get your bid on for Boyd County this Sept 18-20th!

A pair of weekend passes with camping!
$125

Starting bid

Lineup officially announced! Laid Back Country Picker, The Local Honeys, The Tillers, Corduroy Brown, The Montvales, Dylan Walsh, Krystal Peterson and so many more!!! The Beardo fever is strong and you will love it if you’ve never been! Come on over to Carriage House Farm in North Bend, Ohio for a damn dandy of a time!

Two weekend passes with camping!
$175

Starting bid

Rockcastle Riverside!!! Beautiful in October! Not just Margo Price, they have Pokey LaFarge, Hot Brown Smackdown, Mama Said Stringband, Shadowgrass, Driftwood Gypsy, Them Lasses, The Ark Band and a bunch more!!! This October 9-12th

Blind Faith weekend Passes for 2026
$150

Starting bid

I have included a picture of this year’s lineup, they don’t go backwards, each year gets better. I know I’m not the only blind faith ticket buyer and as with all four of these, bidding starts at half price of the actual value So it’s a HECKING GREAT DEAL!


Nashville, Indiana got the goods too! Beautiful country and great folks The Jett’s offer such wonderful hospitality!

