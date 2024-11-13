Womens Groovement's Silent Auction

Flat out one of a kind item. Honey and Laidback have been playing country music and treating people right for quite a few years now and after beating them drums like they owe her money, Honey’s set finally snapped! These sticks come in the let’s rock hand carrier and a 5x7 autographed canvas of Honey hold the stick that snapped. Hands down, one of a kind.

