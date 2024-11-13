Womens Groovement's Silent Auction

Flat out one of a kind item. Honey and Laidback have been playing country music and treating people right for quite a few years now and after beating them drums like they owe her money, Honey’s set finally snapped! These sticks come in the let’s rock hand carrier and a 5x7 autographed canvas of Honey hold the stick that snapped. Hands down, one of a kind.
Them Lasses Signed Vinyl and Merch Swag
$100
Starting bid
While Them Lasses will be celebrating their first album release in Lexington on Saturday night, here is your chance to bid on some amazing merch including a signed copy of the album and a 59”x59” tapestry of the album cover, artwork by Kindsey Williams.
12x12 canvas artwork by Joslyn Hampton
$75
Starting bid
Joslyn Hampton lead singer of Joslyn Hampton and The Sweet Compressions was commissioned for the artwork that became the cover of Women’s Groovement Volume One. One of the final Volume One vinyls will be included with the artwork
TWG SwaG
$40
Starting bid
TWG tote, Goddess is my Co-Pilot sweatshirt, coffee mug and spiral notebook with maybe an extra goody or two inside.
Leather Notebook engraved with Chelsea Nolan’s signature
$75
Starting bid
Beautiful leather bound journal handcrafted by Js Original Leather graciously donated by our Saturday night headliner, Chelsea Nolan. The etching depicts The Natural Bridge and has Chelsea’s autograph etched in as well.
Ludlow Love!!
$75
Starting bid
Second Sight Spirits zip Hoodie! A pair of Ludlow Coffee mugs with a gift card and stickers! Ludlow Tavern t shirt and gift card! A jar of delicious honey from Beelicious!!!
Damsel in Defense Stun Device and Accessories - LOCAL ONLY
$75
Starting bid
Sock it slim
This popular keychain striking tool increases the power of any defensive strike.
Features:
•Ultra-slim profile for concealability
•Durable and lightweight machined aluminum
•No-slip grip contour
•Keychain adaptable
Arm candy
Damsel’s stylish disable pin slides right on your wrist and is the perfect accessory for your powerful stun device.
Features:
• Universal stun device disable pin
• Keychain disable pin
• Easily find keys & personal protection
• Disable pin prevents your stun device from being used against you
• Attach a sock it slim for an added layer of protection
