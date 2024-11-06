Womens Guild - Ornament Sales

This ornament beautifully depicts The Annunciation of the Birth of our Lord, located on the west facade of St. Peter Catholic Church in Memphis, Tennessee. The stained glass was created by Franz Mayer of Munich,1913-1915. The combination window is located in the west transept. A memorial to Michael Gavin, The Annunciation is depicted in the right portion; The Visitation in the left portion. The Annunciation and The Visitation are the First and Second Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary.
The visitation
The Visitation is shown in this 2020 collector's ornament which is the second half of the combination window located in the west transept. Franz Mayer of Munich produced these windows between 1913-1915. The Visitation window depicts The Virgin Mary visiting her cousin Elizabeth, and John The Baptist leaping in Elizabeth's womb upon the greeting of Mary, who is pregnant with Our Savior. The window is dedicated to the memory of Michael Gavin and it depicts the Second Joyful Mystery of the Rosary.
The Nativity
This ornament will be a favorite among the collection for it depicts The Nativity: the Incarnation of Jesus, the Christ, the Son of God and the second person of the Most Holy Trinity. It celebrates the Birth of our Lord and is the Third Joyful Mystery of the Rosary.
Located on the west wall of the church, it was created by Franz Mayer of Munich, 1913-1915 and is a memorial to Thomas James and Honore Frost.
The Presentation of Jesus
This custom designed ornament is another collectible lifetime reminder of our beautiful St. Peter Church in Memphis, Tennessee. The stained glass was created between 1913-1915 by Franz Mayer of Munich. This window depicts The Presentation of Jesus in the Temple, the 4th Joyful Mystery of the Rosary. It is located on the west façade and was given in memory of Thomas Barrett, 1828-1902.
Finding of Jesus in the Temple
This ornament beautifully captures Jesus in his youth as he astounds the teachers in the Temple with his understanding and wisdom. This stained glass window depicts the Fifth Joyful Mystery of the Rosary and was created by Franz Mayer of Munich, 1913-1915. The window is located on the west facade of the church and is a memorial to Smith Floyd.
