Womens Guild - Ornament Sales

This ornament will be a favorite among the collection for it depicts The Nativity: the Incarnation of Jesus, the Christ, the Son of God and the second person of the Most Holy Trinity. It celebrates the Birth of our Lord and is the Third Joyful Mystery of the Rosary. Located on the west wall of the church, it was created by Franz Mayer of Munich, 1913-1915 and is a memorial to Thomas James and Honore Frost.

This ornament will be a favorite among the collection for it depicts The Nativity: the Incarnation of Jesus, the Christ, the Son of God and the second person of the Most Holy Trinity. It celebrates the Birth of our Lord and is the Third Joyful Mystery of the Rosary. Located on the west wall of the church, it was created by Franz Mayer of Munich, 1913-1915 and is a memorial to Thomas James and Honore Frost.

More details...