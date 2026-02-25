Women’s Council of REALTORS® – Omaha

Hosted by

Women’s Council of REALTORS® – Omaha

About this event

Women’s History Month Luncheon Featuring Stephanie Olson

13800 Eagle Run Dr

Omaha, NE 68164, USA

Member Ticket
$30

Must be a current 2026 WCR Omaha Member to purchase.
Join us for our Women’s History Month Luncheon featuring Stephanie Olson, CEO of The Set Me Free Project®, as she shares insight on resilience, leadership, and leading with confidence in business and community.

Lunch included.

Guest Ticket
$45

Open to non-members and industry guests.
Join Women’s Council of REALTORS® Omaha for our Women’s History Month Luncheon featuring Stephanie Olson, CEO of The Set Me Free Project®. Hear practical leadership insights while connecting with professionals committed to growth and impact.

Lunch included.

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