About this event
Must be a current 2026 WCR Omaha Member to purchase.
Join us for our Women’s History Month Luncheon featuring Stephanie Olson, CEO of The Set Me Free Project®, as she shares insight on resilience, leadership, and leading with confidence in business and community.
Lunch included.
Open to non-members and industry guests.
Join Women’s Council of REALTORS® Omaha for our Women’s History Month Luncheon featuring Stephanie Olson, CEO of The Set Me Free Project®. Hear practical leadership insights while connecting with professionals committed to growth and impact.
Lunch included.
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