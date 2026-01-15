Women's History Month Program 2026

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About this event
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Enjoy lunch with a the full program and access to all activities. One luncheon ticket 🎟️
Enjoy lunch with a the full program and access to all activities. One luncheon ticket 🎟️
Table of 10 guests with signage. Table sponsor. 10 seats
Children from 6 -12 Only
No Babies. One ticket 🎟️ for a youth.
Introduce the Keynote speaker, logo on all marketing materials, logo on website and social media, VIP table, speaking opportunity. A table of ten tickets 🎟️ is include.
Presentation of the Community Awards to the Girls Scouts and WCC sponsorship, logo on signage, social media spotlight. A table of ten is include. Ten Tickets 🎟️
Recognition during event, logo on website and program. Table of ten Included. 10 tickets 🎟️
Name listed in program, and community appreciation. One ticket 🎟️ Social Media Posts
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