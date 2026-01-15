Rhondas Promise

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Rhondas Promise

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Women's History Month Program 2026

202 SE 5th Ave

Delray Beach, FL 33483, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy lunch with a the full program and access to all activities. One luncheon ticket 🎟️

General Admission (Copy)
$75

Enjoy lunch with a the full program and access to all activities. One luncheon ticket 🎟️

Table of 10
$700

Table of 10 guests with signage. Table sponsor. 10 seats

Child Ticket
$40

Children from 6 -12 Only

No Babies. One ticket 🎟️ for a youth.

Platinum (Title) Sponsor
$5,000

Introduce the Keynote speaker, logo on all marketing materials, logo on website and social media, VIP table, speaking opportunity. A table of ten tickets 🎟️ is include.

Gold (Innovator)
$2,500

Presentation of the Community Awards to the Girls Scouts and WCC sponsorship, logo on signage, social media spotlight. A table of ten is include. Ten Tickets 🎟️

Silver (Partner)
$1,500

Recognition during event, logo on website and program. Table of ten Included. 10 tickets 🎟️

Friends of Rhonda's Promise
$250

Name listed in program, and community appreciation. One ticket 🎟️ Social Media Posts

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