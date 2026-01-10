Women's Hope Hiring Event - Powered by His Reach Inc

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
NONPROFIT COMMUNITY TIER (for 501(c)(3) organizations)
• One standard round table, two chairs
• Resource distribution and opt-in sign-ups allowed
• Option to provide on-site support such as resource navigation
Please provide a raffle giveaway
One standard 6-foot table, two chairs
• Business name on event signage and program
• Swag bag items allowed
• Verbal mention during opening remarks
Expected 150-200 qualified applicants in attendance.
Please provide a raffle giveaway
• Premium table location near main traffic flow, two chairs
• Logo on signage, program, and website
• Social media spotlight before the event
• Swag bag items allowed
• Five minutes of stage time for a career tip or brand introduction
• Priority vendor placement
Expected 150-200 qualified applicants in attendance.
Please provide a raffle giveaway
• Prime table placement near entrance or stage, branded table signage, four chairs
• Top sponsor logo on all event materials
• Dedicated social media feature before and after the event
• Ten minutes of stage time for speaking or upcoming event
• Option to host a breakout session or resume review table
• First access to attendee opt-in contact list
• Recognition as a community partner
Please provide a raffle giveaway
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!