URC Corp, NFP

Hosted by

URC Corp, NFP

About this event

Women’s Identity Dinner with OLIA FREIMUT | New York

2775 Coney Island Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11235, Сполучені Штати Америки

General Admission — A1-A15 (Bar Seat)
$60

Includes GA entry with bar high-chair seating.

Food and drinks are not included.

Cash bar and à la carte menu available.

Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889

General Admission — Single Ticket
$80

Includes GA entry with table seating for 1 guest.
Guests purchasing individual GA tickets will be randomly assigned to shared tables with other single-ticket guests.

Food and drinks are not included.

Cash bar and à la carte menu available.

Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889

VIP DINNER — Single Ticket
$185

Includes VIP admission with table seating for 1 guest.

Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets will be randomly assigned to shared tables with other single-ticket guests.

Dinner service includes starters, main course, and a glass of Prosecco.

Cash bar and à la carte menu available.

Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889

Add a donation for URC Corp, NFP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!