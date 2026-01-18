Women's Ministry 2026 Trip - Tier 1

Hosted by
About this event
This deposit secures your spot for the Women's Ministry Trip with private hotel room (single occupancy).
A deposit is required to reserve your room. Please select this option only if you have chosen a single occupancy room.
This deposit (non-NCT member) secures your spot for the Women's Ministry Trip with private hotel room (single occupancy).
A deposit is required to reserve your room. Please select this option only if you have chosen a single occupancy room.
This payment applies to a scheduled installment for the Women’s Ministry Trip for participants with a single occupancy (private) hotel room.
Please submit this payment only if you have already paid your required deposit and selected the Single Occupancy option.
Installment payments are due according to the established payment schedule.
This payment applies to a scheduled installment for the Women’s Ministry Trip for participants with a single occupancy (private) hotel room.
Please submit this payment only if you have already paid your required deposit and selected the Single Occupancy option.
Installment payments are due according to the established payment schedule.
This payment applies to a scheduled installment for the Women’s Ministry Trip for participants with a single occupancy (private) hotel room.
Please submit this payment only if you have already paid your required deposit and selected the Single Occupancy option.
Installment payments are due according to the established payment schedule.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!