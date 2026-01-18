New Calvary Temple Church

Hosted by

New Calvary Temple Church

About this event

Women's Ministry 2026 Trip - Tier 2

Dallas

TX, USA

2nd Installment
$175

This payment applies to a scheduled installment for the Women’s Ministry Trip for participants with a double occupancy (two persons per room).


Please submit this payment only if you have already paid your required deposit and selected the Double Occupancy option.


Installment payments are due according to the established payment schedule.

3rd Installment
$175

This payment applies to a scheduled installment for the Women’s Ministry Trip for participants with a double occupancy (two persons per room).


Please submit this payment only if you have already paid your required deposit and selected the Double Occupancy option.


Installment payments are due according to the established payment schedule.

4th Installment
$175

This payment applies to a scheduled installment for the Women’s Ministry Trip for participants with a double occupancy (two persons per room).


Please submit this payment only if you have already paid your required deposit and selected the Double Occupancy option.


Installment payments are due according to the established payment schedule.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!