New Calvary Temple Church

Hosted by

New Calvary Temple Church

About this event

Women's Ministry 2026 Trip - Tier 3 (Non Bus Rider)

Dallas

TX, USA

1st Installment
$30
Available until Mar 13

This payment applies to a scheduled installment for the Women’s Ministry Trip for participants with a triple occupancy (three persons per room).


Please submit this payment only if you have already paid your required deposit and selected the Triple Occupancy option.


Installment payments are due according to the established payment schedule.

2nd Installment
$30
Available until Apr 11

This payment applies to a scheduled installment for the Women’s Ministry Trip for participants with a triple occupancy (three persons per room).


Please submit this payment only if you have already paid your required deposit and selected the Triple Occupancy option.


Installment payments are due according to the established payment schedule.

3rd Installment
$30
Available until May 9

This payment applies to a scheduled installment for the Women’s Ministry Trip for participants with a triple occupancy (three persons per room).


Please submit this payment only if you have already paid your required deposit and selected the Triple Occupancy option.


Installment payments are due according to the established payment schedule.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!