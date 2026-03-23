Women of Salem - Year to Reimagine Tea

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Guests will enjoy an elegant, tea-style luncheon featuring a beautifully arranged tea service. The menu will include an assortment of delicate crumpets, savory bite-sized tea sandwiches, and an array of delectable miniature desserts. Each selection is thoughtfully prepared to offer a light yet satisfying experience, perfect for fellowship, conversation, and a refined afternoon of connection and celebration.