House of Praise & Worship

Hosted by

House of Praise & Worship

About this event

Women's Retreat 2026

207 Coal Pit Hill Rd

Griswold, CT 06351, USA

Online Payment
$100

This cost includes meals and lodging. Location and Event details will be sent to your email after payment.

Cash Payment
Free

This option is for individuals who will pay the full cost by cash or check to Sis. Anarelis. Full balance of $100.00 is due no later than March 23, 2026. Cost includes meals and lodging. Location and Event details will be sent to your email after payment.

Women's Ministry T-Shirt (Small- X Large)
$15

You have the option of purchasing a shirt for the retreat. Select your size in the registration below.

Women's Ministry T-Shirt (2XL & Up)
$18

You have the option of purchasing a shirt for the retreat. Select your size in the registration below.

Add a donation for House of Praise & Worship

$

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