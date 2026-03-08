Women's Retreat 2026

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About this event
This cost includes meals and lodging. Location and Event details will be sent to your email after payment.
This option is for individuals who will pay the full cost by cash or check to Sis. Anarelis. Full balance of $100.00 is due no later than March 23, 2026. Cost includes meals and lodging. Location and Event details will be sent to your email after payment.
You have the option of purchasing a shirt for the retreat. Select your size in the registration below.
You have the option of purchasing a shirt for the retreat. Select your size in the registration below.
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