Women's Retreat

🎟️ What Your Ticket Includes:



- All retreat sessions & worship

- Friday night dessert + Saturday breakfast, coffee, and lunch

- A custom bag + journal for notes and reflection



Come relax, connect, and grow as we spend time together in scripture. 🌿





*Make sure you choose "other" and enter $0.00 for the optional donation at checkout if you do not want to give to Zeffy.



💌 Need financial help?

Scholarships are available — please don’t hesitate to reach out:

📧 [email protected]