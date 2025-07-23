Santa Ynez Valley Christian Fellowship Church

Santa Ynez Valley Christian Fellowship Church

Women's Retreat

3849 Roblar Ave

Santa Ynez, CA 93460, USA

Retreat Registration
$90

🎟️ What Your Ticket Includes:

- All retreat sessions & worship
- Friday night dessert + Saturday breakfast, coffee, and lunch
- A custom bag + journal for notes and reflection

Come relax, connect, and grow as we spend time together in scripture. 🌿


*Make sure you choose "other" and enter $0.00 for the optional donation at checkout if you do not want to give to Zeffy.


💌 Need financial help?
Scholarships are available — please don’t hesitate to reach out:
📧 [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!