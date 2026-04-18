Getty Initiative Incorporated

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Getty Initiative Incorporated

About this event

Women’s Talk 7 Conference Brunch Vendor and Sponsorship Packages

25 Broadway

Amityville, NY 11701, USA

Full Vendor Table
$120

This package provides a dedicated and professional space for your business to fully showcase your products, services, and brand identity. It allows for direct engagement with attendees, relationship building, and strong in-room visibility throughout the event.

Includes: One full vendor table, space for product display and branding, direct interaction with attendees, networking opportunities with community leaders and guests, and vendor acknowledgment.


Shared Vendor Table
$60

A cost-effective option for businesses that want to be present and visible without requiring a full setup. This is ideal for smaller product displays, service-based businesses, or those looking to test the waters.

Includes: Shared table space (typically two vendors per table), limited display area, access to attendees for networking and promotion, and vendor acknowledgment.


Vendor Plus Package
$200

A hybrid option designed for businesses that want both a physical presence at the event and additional promotional exposure. This package enhances your visibility before and during the event. Includes: One full vendor table, social media mention, and event acknowledgment.


Vendor Add Ons ( Optional ) Gift Bag
$20

Include a flyer, business card, or small promotional item in attendee gift bags

for extended visibility.


Add Ons ( Optional ) Social Media Spotlight
$40

Receive a dedicated promotional post highlighting your business prior to the event.


Add Ons ( Optional ) Event Shoutout
$40

Receive verbal recognition during the event in front of attendees. 


Add Ons ( Optional ) Event Ticket
$40

Additional ticket for event access.


Community Sponsor
$150

An accessible entry-level sponsorship for businesses that want to support the event while gaining visibility and alignment with a community-centered experience.

Includes: Receive visibility of branded marketing materials and or banner placement during the event, social media thank-you acknowledgment, verbal recognition during the event, gift bag inclusion option, and (1) Women’s Talk 7 Conference Brunch event ticket.


Empowerment Sponsor
$300

A mid-tier sponsorship offering increased brand exposure, stronger audience engagement, and a more prominent presence throughout the event experience.

Includes: Receive visibility of branded marketing materials and or banner placement during the event, dedicated social media spotlight, verbal recognition, gift bag inclusion, and (3) Women’s Talk

7 Conference Brunch event tickets.


Featured Event Sponsor
$500

A premium sponsorship tier designed for maximum visibility and strong alignment with the event’s mission, audience, and overall experience. Includes: Receive visibility of branded marketing materials and or banner placement during the event, dedicated promotion, verbal recognition, gift bag inclusion, up to (4) Women’s Talk 7

Conference Brunch event tickets, and priority vendor placement.


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