Women’s Talk 7 Conference Brunch Vendor and Sponsorship Packages

About this event
This package provides a dedicated and professional space for your business to fully showcase your products, services, and brand identity. It allows for direct engagement with attendees, relationship building, and strong in-room visibility throughout the event.
Includes: One full vendor table, space for product display and branding, direct interaction with attendees, networking opportunities with community leaders and guests, and vendor acknowledgment.
A cost-effective option for businesses that want to be present and visible without requiring a full setup. This is ideal for smaller product displays, service-based businesses, or those looking to test the waters.
Includes: Shared table space (typically two vendors per table), limited display area, access to attendees for networking and promotion, and vendor acknowledgment.
A hybrid option designed for businesses that want both a physical presence at the event and additional promotional exposure. This package enhances your visibility before and during the event. Includes: One full vendor table, social media mention, and event acknowledgment.
Include a flyer, business card, or small promotional item in attendee gift bags
for extended visibility.
Receive a dedicated promotional post highlighting your business prior to the event.
Receive verbal recognition during the event in front of attendees.
Additional ticket for event access.
An accessible entry-level sponsorship for businesses that want to support the event while gaining visibility and alignment with a community-centered experience.
Includes: Receive visibility of branded marketing materials and or banner placement during the event, social media thank-you acknowledgment, verbal recognition during the event, gift bag inclusion option, and (1) Women’s Talk 7 Conference Brunch event ticket.
A mid-tier sponsorship offering increased brand exposure, stronger audience engagement, and a more prominent presence throughout the event experience.
Includes: Receive visibility of branded marketing materials and or banner placement during the event, dedicated social media spotlight, verbal recognition, gift bag inclusion, and (3) Women’s Talk
7 Conference Brunch event tickets.
A premium sponsorship tier designed for maximum visibility and strong alignment with the event’s mission, audience, and overall experience. Includes: Receive visibility of branded marketing materials and or banner placement during the event, dedicated promotion, verbal recognition, gift bag inclusion, up to (4) Women’s Talk 7
Conference Brunch event tickets, and priority vendor placement.
$
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