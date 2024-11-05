Women's Triduum

If you'd prefer to pay by check, please click this option. Make checks payable to: RC Activities, Inc. Mail to: Debbie Freeman 3931 Point Cuero Ct. Katy, TX 77494 Price of ticket includes private room, all meals and retreat supplies.

If you'd prefer to pay by check, please click this option. Make checks payable to: RC Activities, Inc. Mail to: Debbie Freeman 3931 Point Cuero Ct. Katy, TX 77494 Price of ticket includes private room, all meals and retreat supplies.

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