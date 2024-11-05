Women's Triduum

Price of ticket includes private room, all meals and retreat supplies.
Price of ticket includes private room, all meals and retreat supplies.
Pay by Check
Free
If you'd prefer to pay by check, please click this option. Make checks payable to:
RC Activities, Inc.
Mail to:
Debbie Freeman
3931 Point Cuero Ct.
Katy, TX 77494
Price of ticket includes private room, all meals and retreat supplies.
If you'd prefer to pay by check, please click this option. Make checks payable to:
RC Activities, Inc.
Mail to:
Debbie Freeman
3931 Point Cuero Ct.
Katy, TX 77494
Price of ticket includes private room, all meals and retreat supplies.
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