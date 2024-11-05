RC Activities Inc

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RC Activities Inc

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Women's Triduum

430 Bunker Hill Rd

Houston, TX 77024

Women's Triduum of Renewal
$480
Price of ticket includes private room, all meals and retreat supplies.
Pay by Check
Free
If you'd prefer to pay by check, please click this option. Make checks payable to: RC Activities, Inc. Mail to: Debbie Freeman 3931 Point Cuero Ct. Katy, TX 77494 Price of ticket includes private room, all meals and retreat supplies.

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