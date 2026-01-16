Rebuilding The Walls Foundation

Hosted by

Rebuilding The Walls Foundation

About this event

Women's Vision Board Workshop

General Admission
$40

Rebuilding the Walls Women’s Vision Board Workshop


This ticket grants entry to a faith-centered vision planning experience led by Dr. Dorenea G., designed to help women gain clarity, restore confidence, and intentionally plan for their next season.


Includes:

• Guided vision planning & goal-setting

• Prayer & intentional reflection

• Vision board creation session

• Workshop materials

• Supportive women’s environment

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