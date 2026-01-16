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About this event
Rebuilding the Walls Women’s Vision Board Workshop
This ticket grants entry to a faith-centered vision planning experience led by Dr. Dorenea G., designed to help women gain clarity, restore confidence, and intentionally plan for their next season.
Includes:
• Guided vision planning & goal-setting
• Prayer & intentional reflection
• Vision board creation session
• Workshop materials
• Supportive women’s environment
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