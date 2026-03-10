Veteran Six

Hosted by

Veteran Six

About this event

Women's Wellness Retreat

34843 Rancho California Rd

Temecula, CA 92591, USA

Massage & Paint n' Sip Package
$240

This package includes:


50 min Swedish style full body massage with aroma therapy upgrade.


Paint n' Sip creative art session over looking the vineyard.


Access to the steam room, sauna, private jacuzzi, showers and gym.


A private cabana and access to the heated saltwater pool.


A light lunch, appetizers and drinks throughout the day.


A $20 gift card to be used on your next visit to the Grapeseed Spa.


Must be 18 years or older

Facial & Paint n' Sip Package
$240

This package includes:


50 min rejuvenating spring facial.


Paint n' Sip creative art session over looking the vineyard.


Access to the steam room, sauna, private jacuzzi, showers and gym.


A private cabana and access to the heated saltwater pool.


A light lunch, appetizers and drinks throughout the day.


A $20 gift card to be used on your next visit to the Grapeseed Spa.


Must be 18 years or older

Spa Mani & Pedi Combo
$240

This package includes:


50 min Spa Manicure AND Pedicure


Paint n' Sip creative art session over looking the vineyard.


Access to the steam room, sauna, private jacuzzi, showers and gym.


A private cabana and access to the heated saltwater pool.


A light lunch, appetizers and drinks throughout the day.


A $20 gift card to be used on your next visit to the Grapeseed Spa.


Must be 18 years or older

Mani OR Pedi & Paint n' Sip Package
$165

This package includes:


50 min Spa Manicure or Pedicure


Paint n' Sip creative art session over looking the vineyard.


Access to the steam room, sauna, private jacuzzi, showers and gym.


A private cabana and access to the heated saltwater pool.


A light lunch, appetizers and drinks throughout the day.


A $20 gift card to be used on your next visit to the Grapeseed Spa.


Must be 18 years or older

Paint n Sip Package
$75

This package includes:


Paint n' Sip creative art session over looking the vineyard.


Access to the steam room, sauna, private jacuzzi, showers and gym.


A private cabana and access to the heated saltwater pool.


A light lunch, appetizers and drinks throughout the day.


A $20 gift card to be used on your next visit to the Grapeseed Spa.


Must be 18 years or older

Yoga Add On
$40

Add Yoga to package 1, 2 or 3.

Add a donation for Veteran Six

$

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