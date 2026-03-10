Women's Wellness Retreat

This package includes:





50 min Swedish style full body massage with aroma therapy upgrade.





Paint n' Sip creative art session over looking the vineyard.





Access to the steam room, sauna, private jacuzzi, showers and gym.





A private cabana and access to the heated saltwater pool.





A light lunch, appetizers and drinks throughout the day.





A $20 gift card to be used on your next visit to the Grapeseed Spa.





Must be 18 years or older