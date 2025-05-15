Wonder Village Membership Program

🌱 Family Membership – Enjoy discounted rates on all Wonder Village programs for the entire family. Your whole crew can join the fun and save together. Best choice for families with children interested in attending WV programs! This membership includes parents/guardians and all children in the household.
Couple (adult)
$55
🌳 Couple Membership – Share the adventure! Two adult members receive discounts on all adult enrichment programs, making it easy to learn and grow together.
Individual Membership (adult)
$40
🌿 Individual Adult Membership – Receive exclusive discounts on all adult enrichment programs, perfect for lifelong learners seeking new skills and connections.
