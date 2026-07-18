🌈 WonderBurn 🌈

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About this event
This price provides meaningful community support and contributes to the long term sustainability of the event. Perfect if you are financially secure and able to give back generously. ($200 of this fee is tax-deductiable.)
This price helps fund communal improvements. Ideal if you can comfortably give more and wish to support broader access. ($100 is tax-deductiable).
This price covers your costs plus shared expenses. Ideal for those with stable income who want to participate at a fair and balanced rate.
This price is for you if could not otherwise attend without this lower-cost option. Intended for those with limited income or financial constraints. There are limited tickets at this tier so reserve it for people who would otherwise be unable to participate.
Choose this option only if you are applying for a scholarship. We will contact you to complete your full registration fee once we have allotted scholarship funds.
If you can't attend but would still like to help power scholarship subsidies, improve infrastructure, and build for the future!
If you can't attend but would still like to help power scholarship subsidies, improve infrastructure, and build for the future!
If you can't attend but would still like to help power scholarship subsidies, improve infrastructure, and build for the future!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!