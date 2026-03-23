Wonderland After Dark - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Preserve this season of life with a one-hour family photo session by Yana Rekhman.
Designed to feel relaxed and natural, this session captures genuine connection—whether you’re updating family photos, celebrating a milestone, or simply documenting everyday moments.
A meaningful experience that results in images you’ll treasure for years to come.
Starting bid
Keep your family cool, active, and entertained all summer long with this curated lineup of Austin favorites.
Includes:
2-month family membership to the JCC (must begin by June 8, 2026)
Capital Cruises punch card for four 2-hour rentals (kayaks, paddle boards, canoes, or swan boats)
One week of summer camp from Austin Youth Fitness
Amy’s Ice Cream (4 free treats)
Zed’s Ice Cream (5 free treats)
Two bottles of Klarina mineral sunscreen
From pool days and lake adventures to camp and cool treats, this package has your summer covered.
Valued at $960
Starting bid
Create a sweet and memorable outing with this charming bundle of treats, style, and a special shared experience.
Enjoy a Tea Party for Two from Michelle’s Patisserie, perfect for a cozy, celebratory afternoon.
Continue the fun with:
Whether it’s a birthday outing, a one-on-one treat, or simply a chance to spend time together, this package is designed to make it feel special.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Host a fun, hands-on celebration with everything you need for a memorable birthday.
This package includes a 2-hour birthday party for up to 15 kids at Idea Lab, where guests will enjoy engaging, STEM-based activities led by experienced instructors.
Celebrate with a custom cake from Michelle’s Patisserie, plus a curated STEM-themed book bundle from BookPeople to keep the creativity going.
A Big Top Candy “shopping spree” gift card and a $30 Terra Toys gift card add the perfect finishing touches for the birthday child.
A thoughtful, low-stress way to celebrate big.
Valued at $730
Starting bid
Bring the party home with a classic, high-energy birthday celebration.
This package includes a 15’ x 15’ bounce house rental for four hours, complete with delivery, setup, and removal—so all you have to do is enjoy the fun.
Add a cake from Uppercrust Bakery (or $40 toward any item), plus a $100 Mr. Pickles candy gift card for a sweet, crowd-pleasing treat.
A $50 First Light Books gift card rounds things out—perfect for a thoughtful birthday gift or a quiet moment after the party winds down.
An easy, fun way to throw a birthday kids will love.
Valued at $360
Starting bid
Set your child up for their next big milestone with a premium bike designed just for them.
This package includes up to $1,000 toward choice of size and
color of a woom GO or EXPLORE bike, known for its lightweight design, exceptional quality, and kid-specific geometry that makes riding easier, safer, and more fun.
Whether they’re just learning or ready to level up, you’ll be able to choose the perfect size and style to match their age and skill.
A meaningful, high-impact gift that builds confidence, independence, and lasting memories—on two wheels.
Valued at $1000
Starting bid
Plan your next movie night with a mix of classic and modern cinema experiences.
This package includes four film passes to the Paramount Theatre’s Classic Film Series, where you can enjoy timeless favorites on the big screen in one of Austin’s most iconic venues.
You’ll also receive two passes to Violet Crown Cinema plus a popcorn voucher, perfect for a relaxed night out at the movies.
A simple, fun way to enjoy a couple of great nights at the theater.
Valued at $83
Starting bid
Enjoy a year of access to one of Austin’s most iconic and sought-after properties. A private, tucked-away hotel just off South Congress.
This one-year membership to Hotel Saint Cecilia unlocks exclusive access to the hotel’s private Lounge and pool, along with special reservation privileges and invitations to members-only events.
Additional benefits include:
Tucked just off South Congress, Hotel Saint Cecilia is known for its intimate atmosphere, design-forward spaces, and distinctly Austin character.
Membership valid for one year with the option to renew based on availability. Available only to new members.
Valued at $4,500
Starting bid
Everything you need to hit the court in style! This package includes the Recess Pickleball Founder’s Paddle Set—curated by founder Grace and featuring paddles with a durable fiberglass surface, honeycomb polypropylene core, and a textured finish for added spin and control—plus a matching bag.
You’ll also receive $50 toward court time at Bouldin Acres.
Perfect for an impromptu game with friends or a spontaneous day in the sun!
Valued at $280
Starting bid
Refresh your routine with a curated mix of Austin’s boutique fitness experiences.
This package gives you the opportunity to explore different studios, styles, and workouts—whether you’re getting back into a rhythm or looking to shake things up.
Includes:
From personalized instruction to group classes, this package is all about finding what works for you—and feeling stronger every step of the way.
Valued at $550
Starting bid
Level up your routine with a performance-focused package designed to build strength, improve endurance, and support recovery.
This curated lineup combines high-energy workouts with personalized training and targeted recovery—giving you everything you need to feel stronger and perform at your best.
Includes:
Whether you’re getting back into a routine or pushing toward new goals, this package delivers the structure, intensity, and recovery needed to make real progress.
Valued at $575
Starting bid
Escape to a hidden gem in the heart of the Riviera Maya.
This unique two-bedroom jungle villa, located in Chemuyil just north of Tulum, offers a one-of-a-kind experience surrounded by lush greenery and natural beauty. The home is made up of two separate condo-style living spaces, one above the other, connected by an exterior staircase, creating a private and flexible layout for guests.
Designed for indoor-outdoor living, each space features open-air elements, expansive windows, and access to outdoor areas, including a private pool where you can unwind after a day of exploring.
The villa comfortably accommodates up to four guests with two king bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, along with fully equipped living spaces and areas for relaxing and dining.
Just a short drive from beaches, cenotes, and eco-parks, this home is an ideal base for adventure, but it is equally suited for slowing down and immersing yourself in nature.
Please note: This home is located in a quiet jungle setting and is best suited for guests who appreciate a more secluded, nature-forward experience. You may encounter wildlife, insects, and the sounds of the jungle, all part of the magic of this special place. The two levels are connected by an exterior staircase, which may not be ideal for all groups.
Valued at $1600
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium matchday experience with two Lexus Club tickets to Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders on July 22.
Located in Section 111, Row 8, these seats offer an incredible view of the action along with access to the exclusive Lexus Club—featuring complimentary food and beverages, indoor lounge access, and a more elevated game-day atmosphere.
A parking pass is included, making for a seamless and stress-free night from arrival to final whistle.
Whether you’re a die-hard Austin FC fan or just looking for a memorable night out, this package delivers one of the best ways to experience a match at Q2 Stadium.
Donated by FVF Law
Valued at $750.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a night at Q2 Stadium with two tickets to an Austin FC home match.
The winner will choose between:
Seats are located in Section 134, Row 4, offering an excellent view of the pitch and the electric atmosphere that makes Austin FC matches so much fun.
Valued at $136
Starting bid
Experience the energy of game day at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium with this ultimate Longhorns package.
This item includes four tickets to the University of Texas home opener, giving you and your guests the chance to be part of one of the most electric traditions in college football.
To make it even more special, the package also includes signed Arch Manning memorabilia, a unique collector’s item tied to one of the most exciting names in college football today.
Whether you’re a lifelong Longhorns fan or just looking for an unforgettable Austin experience, this is your chance to be there for the start of the season—Hook ’em.
Starting bid
Plan an unforgettable NFL getaway with two club level tickets to a Pittsburgh Steelers home game during the 2026–2027 season.
Enjoy the game from premium seating with access to enhanced amenities, comfortable indoor spaces, and an elevated game-day atmosphere at one of the NFL’s most iconic stadiums.
The winner may choose the game that best fits their schedule, with the option to purchase two additional adjacent seats at face value—perfect for turning this into a group experience.
This package also includes an autographed Cam Heyward lithograph, a unique piece of memorabilia from one of the Steelers’ standout players.
Starting bid
Give Dad the kind of weekend he actually wants—laid-back, elevated, and effortlessly cool.
At the center of this package is a one-night stay at the Commodore Perry Estate on Father’s Day weekend (June 21, 2026) organized by Atlas Travel. Enjoy a refined dinner at Lutie’s with a $100 credit, complimentary breakfast in the Mansion, access to the heated pool, and valet parking. Early check-in, late check-out, and a room upgrade may be available based on availability.
Round out the experience with a curated lineup of Austin-favorite brands:
Whether it turns into a solo recharge, a weekend with a partner, or just a well-earned upgrade to his everyday style, this package delivers a perfect mix of experience and gear.
A thoughtful, elevated way to celebrate Dad—on his terms.
Valued at $1600
Starting bid
Take a break, reset your routine, and feel your best with this curated wellness experience.
This package brings together some of Austin’s most loved wellness destinations—combining movement, treatment, and recovery to help you recharge from the inside out.
Includes:
Whether you’re getting back into a routine or simply taking time to recharge, this package offers a thoughtful, full-body reset.
Valued at $700
Starting bid
Enjoy a classic night out with dinner and live music in the heart of Austin.
This package includes two tickets to an upcoming Austin Symphony Orchestra performance (redeemable after August 1, 2026), offering an evening of live music in a beautiful, intimate setting.
Pair your evening with a $100 gift card to Restaurant François, known for its refined atmosphere and French-inspired menu—perfect for a relaxed, elegant meal before or after the performance.
A simple, elevated way to plan your next date night.
Symphony tickets must be reserved in advance through the ASO box office and are subject to availability.
Valued at $308
Starting bid
Unlock exclusive, ongoing savings at Betty Lash Spa with this lifetime membership designed for beauty lovers who want to look and feel their best year-round.
This membership offers:
With an estimated value of $400+ per year, this is the perfect opportunity to elevate your beauty routine while enjoying meaningful savings every time you visit.
Ideal for anyone who loves maintaining a polished, effortless look—or is ready to start.
Starting bid
Plan ahead and save on a future orthodontic investment with this high-value package from Ortho360.
This package includes a $1,000 credit toward comprehensive orthodontic treatment, along with a basket of goodies to get started.
Whether you’re already considering braces or know it’s on the horizon, this is a great opportunity to reduce the cost of a major expense while working with a trusted local provider.
A practical and valuable win for any family planning ahead.
Starting bid
Host a creative, hands-on experience with a private pottery wheel class at Mud Studio.
This package includes a 2-hour private class for up to 10 people (or 6 children, ages 8+), where your group will learn the basics of working on the pottery wheel in a relaxed, welcoming studio environment.
Perfect for a night out with friends, a team outing, or a unique celebration, this experience is designed for beginners and guided by experienced instructors—no prior experience needed.
Get a little messy, try something new, and create something memorable together.
Valued at $1100
Starting bid
Enjoy a personalized shopping experience at Estilo, paired with a $200 gift card to spend on your favorite finds.
The winner will receive a $200 gift card, along with the opportunity to host a private after hours shopping party—complete with wine and light bites—perfect for gathering friends and enjoying a relaxed, boutique experience.
Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe or planning a fun outing, this package offers a stylish and social way to shop.
Starting bid
Get expert guidance and a clear plan for your home with a 90-minute interior design consultation from the talented team at Living Oak.
Whether you’re considering a refresh or a larger project, you’ll receive personalized advice on layout, paint colors, materials, and overall design direction—helping you make confident decisions and avoid costly missteps.
Includes a curated gift basket to bring a touch of Living Oak’s signature style into your space.
A valuable starting point for anyone ready to elevate their home.
Valued at $900
Starting bid
Refresh your home with a professionally styled look—without the stress of starting from scratch.
During this two-hour session, the Living Oak team will work with your existing pieces and layer in thoughtfully selected décor to create a polished, cohesive space. From pillows and throws to finishing touches that tie everything together, you’ll see your home come to life.
Includes a curated gift basket, with the option to purchase any new pieces you love and walk away with a home that looks like it belongs in a magazine.
An effortless way to achieve a designer-finished home.
Valued at $550
Starting bid
Step away from screens and enjoy a little creative downtime with this thoughtfully curated bundle from Paper Place.
Includes:
A simple, screen-free way to slow down and create together.
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