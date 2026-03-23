Wonderland After Dark - Silent Auction

Host a fun, hands-on celebration with everything you need for a memorable birthday.





This package includes a 2-hour birthday party for up to 15 kids at Idea Lab, where guests will enjoy engaging, STEM-based activities led by experienced instructors.





Celebrate with a custom cake from Michelle’s Patisserie, plus a curated STEM-themed book bundle from BookPeople to keep the creativity going.





A Big Top Candy “shopping spree” gift card and a $30 Terra Toys gift card add the perfect finishing touches for the birthday child.





A thoughtful, low-stress way to celebrate big.





Valued at $730