Wonderland After Dark: Spring Fling Auction Teaser

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Step into one of Austin’s most iconic music experiences.
This auction item includes two Single Day General Admission tickets to Austin Psych Fest, a three-day celebration of psychedelic sound, indie rock, and boundary-pushing music held at The Far Out Lounge in South Austin.
With a stacked lineup featuring artists like The Flaming Lips, The Black Angels, and Thee Sacred Souls, this festival blends legendary acts with emerging talent in an intimate, high-energy setting.
Whether you’re a longtime fan or just looking for an unforgettable weekend, this is your chance to be part of one of the city’s most beloved music traditions.
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