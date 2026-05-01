Wonderland After Dark: Spring Fling Auction Teaser

Step into one of Austin’s most iconic music experiences.





This auction item includes two Single Day General Admission tickets to Austin Psych Fest, a three-day celebration of psychedelic sound, indie rock, and boundary-pushing music held at The Far Out Lounge in South Austin.





With a stacked lineup featuring artists like The Flaming Lips, The Black Angels, and Thee Sacred Souls, this festival blends legendary acts with emerging talent in an intimate, high-energy setting.





Whether you’re a longtime fan or just looking for an unforgettable weekend, this is your chance to be part of one of the city’s most beloved music traditions.