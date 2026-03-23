Wonderland After Dark - Teacher Experiences

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Starting bid
Step into an important role at Bryker Woods and help keep our community moving safely.
The winner will spend part of the day assisting Mr. John as a crossing guard, helping students and families start and end their day with a smile.
A unique, behind-the-scenes experience and a fun way to be part of a daily school tradition.
Must be used by the end of the school year.
Starting bid
Step into the role of Assistant Principal alongside Dr. Buchanan and help keep Bryker Woods running smoothly for the day.
From helping around campus to checking in on classrooms and assisting with the day’s activities, this behind-the-scenes experience gives one student a special look at what it takes to help lead the school.
A fun and memorable Bryker Woods experience they won’t forget!
Starting bid
Spend a special afternoon after school with Ms. Jepson creating something entirely your own.
The winner will get one-on-one time to design and make whatever their heart desires out of clay—whether it’s a sculpture, a keepsake, or something totally imaginative.
A fun, creative experience with a favorite teacher that’s sure to be remembered.
Starting bid
Grab the mic and hit the dance floor! Winners will join Mrs. Schiele-Earl in the Music Room for an after-school party filled with karaoke, dancing, and all their favorite songs.
A high-energy, music-filled afternoon you won’t want to miss!
Two winners total. Each winner may bring two friends (6 students total). Scheduled after school; date to be coordinated.
Starting bid
Grab the mic and hit the dance floor! Winners will join Mrs. Schiele-Earl in the Music Room for an after-school party filled with karaoke, dancing, and all their favorite songs.
A high-energy, music-filled afternoon you won’t want to miss!
Two winners total. Each winner may bring two friends (6 students total). Scheduled after school; date to be coordinated.
Starting bid
Enjoy the magic of the library after hours! Your child and two friends will have a cozy, private afternoon with Ms. Kettler—complete with a movie, popcorn, and the rare chance to have the library all to themselves.
Experience for one student and two friends. Day and time will be coordinated after the auction.
Starting bid
Step into the role of designer for the day!
Join the Bryker Woods Spirit Shop for a creative adventure where one lucky student will help design next year’s water bottle stickers. From imaginative ideas to final touches, this experience brings creativity to life in the most fun way.
Best of all, their design will be shared with the Bryker Woods community — a lasting mark of Panther pride.
The student will also receive a set of the final stickers to take home and share with friends!
Starting bid
Make your child’s birthday or special moment unforgettable with a custom message on the Bryker Woods marquee, displayed for a full week.
Starting bid
Make your child’s birthday or special moment unforgettable with a custom message on the Bryker Woods marquee, displayed for a full week.
Starting bid
Four (4) front Row Seats to the Fifth Grade Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 27 at 8:30 a.m.
Starting bid
Join the Kindergarten teachers for a cozy, end-of-day movie and popcorn party.
Winners will enjoy a relaxed afternoon with friends, settling in for a fun movie experience with fresh popcorn and all the classic movie vibes.
Each Kindergarten teacher will host a small group, making this a special, more personal experience for the kids.
Starting bid
Join the Kindergarten teachers for a cozy, end-of-day movie and popcorn party.
Winners will enjoy a relaxed afternoon with friends, settling in for a fun movie experience with fresh popcorn and all the classic movie vibes.
Each Kindergarten teacher will host a small group, making this a special, more personal experience for the kids.
Starting bid
Join the Kindergarten teachers for a cozy, end-of-day movie and popcorn party.
Winners will enjoy a relaxed afternoon with friends, settling in for a fun movie experience with fresh popcorn and all the classic movie vibes.
Each Kindergarten teacher will host a small group, making this a special, more personal experience for the kids.
Starting bid
Join the Kindergarten teachers for a cozy, end-of-day movie and popcorn party.
Winners will enjoy a relaxed afternoon with friends, settling in for a fun movie experience with fresh popcorn and all the classic movie vibes.
Each Kindergarten teacher will host a small group, making this a special, more personal experience for the kids.
Starting bid
Join the Kindergarten teachers for a cozy, end-of-day movie and popcorn party.
Winners will enjoy a relaxed afternoon with friends, settling in for a fun movie experience with fresh popcorn and all the classic movie vibes.
Each Kindergarten teacher will host a small group, making this a special, more personal experience for the kids.
Starting bid
Join the Kindergarten teachers for a cozy, end-of-day movie and popcorn party.
Winners will enjoy a relaxed afternoon with friends, settling in for a fun movie experience with fresh popcorn and all the classic movie vibes.
Each Kindergarten teacher will host a small group, making this a special, more personal experience for the kids.
Starting bid
Join the Kindergarten teachers for a cozy, end-of-day movie and popcorn party.
Winners will enjoy a relaxed afternoon with friends, settling in for a fun movie experience with fresh popcorn and all the classic movie vibes.
Each Kindergarten teacher will host a small group, making this a special, more personal experience for the kids.
Starting bid
Join the Kindergarten teachers for a cozy, end-of-day movie and popcorn party.
Winners will enjoy a relaxed afternoon with friends, settling in for a fun movie experience with fresh popcorn and all the classic movie vibes.
Each Kindergarten teacher will host a small group, making this a special, more personal experience for the kids.
Starting bid
Join the Kindergarten teachers for a cozy, end-of-day movie and popcorn party.
Winners will enjoy a relaxed afternoon with friends, settling in for a fun movie experience with fresh popcorn and all the classic movie vibes.
Each Kindergarten teacher will host a small group, making this a special, more personal experience for the kids.
Starting bid
Join the Kindergarten teachers for a cozy, end-of-day movie and popcorn party.
Winners will enjoy a relaxed afternoon with friends, settling in for a fun movie experience with fresh popcorn and all the classic movie vibes.
Each Kindergarten teacher will host a small group, making this a special, more personal experience for the kids.
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